SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Tesla will expand its robotaxi service to the San Francisco Bay Area “in a month or two”, depending on regulatory approvals, CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday.

Tesla last month rolled out a test of the long-promised service in a limited area of Austin, Texas, with about a dozen vehicles and many restrictions, including a safety monitor in the front passenger seat.

Tesla will expand the service to “a larger area in Austin this weekend,” Musk said on his social media platform X in response to a post from another user about the lack of an update on expansion.

When Tesla Owners Silicon Valley asked about expansion in the Bay Area, Musk said: “Waiting on regulatory approvals, but probably in a month or two.”

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in San Francisco; Editing by Kim Coghill)