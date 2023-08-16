A drone timelapse video published last week by Tobias Lindh on his YouTube channel reveals a lot of construction work is being done at Tesla’s Berlin Gigafactory.

Last month, the Austin-based automaker requested approval from the local government for several construction projects, including a new battery cell testing lab, and judging from the latest drone video (embedded above), some of these projects are already underway.

Furthermore, the recently spotted V4 Superchargers also make an appearance in the video, sitting under a brand-new roof filled with solar panels. In total, we counted 19 stalls that are capable of offering up to 250 kilowatts per vehicle without power sharing.

According to the information we have from previous social media posts, this is the company’s sixth V4 Supercharger location in Europe and the first one to be installed in Germany. Three V4 sites are operational in France, one in Austria, and one in the Netherlands, with more reportedly coming.

In Europe, the fast chargers are equipped with a CCS2 connector, which is natively used by Tesla in this part of the world on new vehicles, as well as the majority of EVs sold here.

Back in March, the Berlin-Brandenburg factory, which only assembles the Model Y, achieved the milestone of manufacturing 5,000 units per week, one year after the first vehicle was delivered to a customer.

Three expansion stages are scheduled for the European Gigafactory, which – when completed – will see Tesla produce more vehicles in Germany than Volkswagen does at its Wolfsburg facility, where 800,000 cars are set to be built annually, according to Reuters.

Currently, Tesla is licensed to use 1.4 million cubic meters of water for its manufacturing needs, and while production is expected to double in the future, the local government filings indicate that the American EV brand has committed to recycling the available quota rather than applying for more water allowance.

As always, we'd like to know what you think about the video embedded at the top of this page, so after watching it, head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.