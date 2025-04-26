Tesla Inc. is raising prices in Canada and encouraging buyers to snap up cars imported before counter-tariffs were imposed on US-made vehicles.

The electric carmaker’s Canadian website featured a banner on Saturday which said: “Explore pre-tariff priced inventory while supplies last.”

After President Donald Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on Canadian goods last month, including 25% on vehicle content produced outside of the US within a US-Mexico-Canada trade pact, Canada announced retaliatory import taxes. Those in-kind levies are designed to mirror the US duties.

Pricing for new orders on Tesla’s site as of April 26 was higher than for the same models listed as being in inventory. For example, the sticker price of long-range Model 3 cars with all-wheel drive was listed as C$79,990 ($57,700) for a new order, but those same 2025 model year vehicles already in inventory were being offered for around C$69,000.

The company did not respond to a request for comment. The price increases were reported earlier by specialist website driveteslacanada.ca, which said the cost to Canadian buyers for new orders of certain models such as the all-wheel drive Cybertruck are as much as 22% higher.

Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk has come in for criticism in Canada as a result of his support for the US President, who’s repeatedly said he’d like Canada to be part of the US. Musk has said he will devote more time to Tesla starting next month after the carmaker had its worst first-quarter financial results in years.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com