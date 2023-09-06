Tesla’s so-called Full Self-Driving assistance suite has a new feature called “Autosteer on City Streets” under its belt, besides the previously available traffic light and stop sign control.

Now, the company’s online configurator describes the Full Self-Driving Capability as: “Your car will be able to drive itself almost anywhere with minimal driver intervention and will continuously improve.” Before this latest silent update to its website, which was noticed by Sawyer Merritt on X, Tesla had listed the “Autosteer on City Streets” feature as “Coming soon” for over four years.

The change comes after a series of modifications to the pricing structure of both the vehicle portfolio and individual options. Last week, the purchase price of FSD was lowered by $3,000 (from $15,000 to $12,000) in the United States, and the Model S and Model X got significant price cuts all while removing the short-lived Standard Range trim level.

It’s worth noting that the new feature is only available in the US and Canada, according to the EV maker’s website. In other parts of the world, such as Europe, “Autosteer on City Streets” is still listed as “Coming soon,” while in Mexico traffic light and stop sign control is also unavailable.

Tesla FSD With Autosteer on City Streets Now Available In The US And Canada. Source: Tesla.com

Here’s a recap of what all the different driving assistance systems do on Tesla vehicles:

Basic Autopilot is included as standard on all new vehicles and comes with traffic-aware cruise control and lane-centering, also known as Autosteer;

Enhanced Autopilot is a $6,000 option in the US and includes everything from Basic Autopilot, plus Navigate on Autopilot, Auto Lane Change, Autopark, Summon, and Smart Summon;

Full Self-Driving Capability has everything from Enhanced Autopilot and adds Autosteer on City Streets and Traffic and Stop Sign Control (in the United States and Canada) for an extra $15,000.

Additionally, all new Teslas come as standard with several active safety features such as Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Monitoring, and Lane Departure Avoidance, among others.

The Elon Musk-led company also has a disclaimer that says these features do not make its vehicles autonomous:

“Autopilot, Enhanced Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Capability are intended for use with a fully attentive driver, who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any moment. While these features are designed to become more capable over time, the currently enabled features do not make the vehicle autonomous.”

As always, we’d like to know what you think about this, so head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.