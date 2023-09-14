Elon Musk suggested that Tesla might offer an optional coating for Cybertruck that should make the electric pickup scratch-proof to everything except objects with diamond-level hardness.

The Cybertruck’s design might be polarizing, but one thing that everyone agrees on is that its stainless steel exterior is rugged.

Tesla wrote about the exterior toughness and durability of the electric pickup truck:

Cybertruck is built with an exterior shell made for ultimate durability and passenger protection. Starting with a nearly impenetrable exoskeleton, every component is designed for superior strength and endurance, from Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel structural skin to Tesla armor glass.

But Tesla is apparently thinking about going a step further to protect the upcoming new addition in its EV lineup.

When someone on X mentioned that people who will try to key a Cybertruck will “be ruining their keys,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk commented that Tesla is thinking about offering an “optional tungsten carbide coating” that would make the Cybertruck even more scratch resistant:

We might be able to offer an optional tungsten carbide coating, which is basically scratch-proof to everything below diamond hardness.

Tesla owners have had problems with people keying their cars for seemingly no reason other than people hating Tesla and/or electric vehicles.

The automaker introduced its Sentry Mode feature to deter vandals, and it seemed to have been effective – although we still hear of some instances of keying every so often.

Tesla is expected to start deliveries of the Cybertruck in the coming weeks at a delivery event.

Musk has talked about other potential options for the electric pickup truck, like this possible coating and a solar roof. Hopefully, they can get confirmed at the event.

