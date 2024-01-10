Hertz is starting to sell some of its Tesla Model 3s and they are going for pretty cheap – as low as $14,000 with the used EV tax credit.

Back in 2021, Hertz announced an important effort to electrify its fleet of rental cars, led by a massive purchase of 100,000 Tesla Model 3 vehicles. More recently, the company added Model Y vehicles to the order.

The rental company’s Tesla fleet has been growing over the last few years, and it reported that Tesla vehicles are increasing Hertz’s customer satisfaction.

Hertz likes to keep its fleet updated, and it is already selling its older Model 3 vehicles.

The company sells its older rental vehicles directly on its own website and there were some nice deals available:

Some vehicles were selling for as low as $17,700. In the US, there’s $4,000 tax credit for used EVs.

Tesla vehicles wouldn’t qualify for the most part since they need to be $25,000 or less, but many of those Model 3s would qualify.

It would make them as low as ~$14,000.

Obviously, the reason those Model 3s are listed so cheap is due to their high mileage over a short period of time and the fact that people are a lot less careful with rental vehicles. Therefore, they are often a bit beat up.

But all the most beat-up and lowest prices ones are already gone, but you still have quite a few around $20,000-$25,000, which would still qualify for the tax credit.

It might be your best chance to get a cheap Tesla.

Electrek’s Take

Now, I think you should take a close look at these cars before buying them. They do tend to get pretty beat up.

But I know there are some people who don’t care that much about that and that might be their opportunity to go electric on the cheap with electric cars that should still last them years and save them thousands of dollars in fuel cost.

I also like to see those high-mileage Model 3s over just two years. It means that Hertz rented them quite a bit, and that’s a lot of gas mileage converted to electric mileage.

If that electricity was generated through renewable sources, that would be a great thing for air quality and the environment.

