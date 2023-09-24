The Tesla Model S and Model X’s estimated delivery times (for new orders) in the United States noticeably increased and are now up to a few months.
Let’s recall that a few months ago, the manufacturer significantly reduced prices of the Model S and Model X by $13,500-$18,500 (15.3-18.8 percent), depending on the version. Additionally, the entry-level Model X, which starts at an MSRP of $79,990 has become qualified for the $7,500 federal tax credit.
This is probably the main reason why the estimated delivery time for a new Model S (all versions) increased to October-November, while in the case of the Model X (all versions) it is November-December. Previously, in both cases, customers had to wait just several weeks (September-October).
We don’t know the other part of the equation (production/supply), but assuming that Tesla produces a comparable number of cars for the US market as it did before, the new prices probably attracted additional buyers.
Tesla already proved earlier this year that prices matter a lot and, through deep price cuts, managed to not only maintain but even increase its sales volume in the US and globally.
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2023 Tesla Model S LR AWD 19-inch
|$74,990
|+$1,640
|N/A
|$76,630
|2023 Tesla Model S LR AWD 21-inch
|$79,490
|+$1,640
|N/A
|$81,130
|2023 Tesla Model S Plaid 19-inch
|$89,990
|+$1,640
|N/A
|$91,630
|2023 Tesla Model S Plaid 21-inch
|$94,490
|+$1,640
|N/A
|$96,130
|2023 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20-inch
|$79,990
|+$1,640
|$7,500
|$74,130
|2023 Tesla Model X LR AWD 22-inch
|$85,490
|+$1,640
|N/A
|$87,130
|2023 Tesla Model X Plaid 20-inch
|$89,990
|+$1,640
|N/A
|$91,630
|2023 Tesla Model X Plaid 22-inch
|$95,490
|+$1,640
|N/A
|$97,130
* Tesla adds a Destination fee (DST) of $1,390 and an Order Fee of $250 to all its models ($1,640 total).
For reference, all versions of the Model 3 and the Model Y ordered today, are expected to be delivered within a few weeks (September-October).
Maybe something will change here, once the Model 3 Highland appears on the market in a few months.