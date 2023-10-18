In the latest price update that nobody bothered to officially announce, Tesla made its most expensive paint option – Midnight Cherry Red – a bit more affordable for customers in Europe and the Middle East.

Previously, the special paint that’s only available to German-made Model Ys had a price tag of €3,200, which is roughly equivalent to $3,400, but after the price cut purchasers can tick that option in the online shop for €2,600, or about $2,750.

As a result, Tesla’s other special, German-only paint color, Quicksilver, became the most expensive paint with a price of €3,000 or approximately $3,200. The prices of the other European- and Middle East-bound Model Y paint options remain the same, with Pearl White Multi-Coat being the default cost-free choice, Solid Black going for €1,200 ($1,300), and Deep Blue Metallic costing €1,600 ($1,700).

Two Tesla Model Y wearing the Midnight Cherry Red and Quicksilver paint colors briefly made their way to the United States and were showcased at the company’s Texas Gigafactory during the shareholders meeting in May, hinting that the hues might make their way to the US.

However, that never happened, leaving American customers with the free Midnight Silver Metallic, $1,000 Pearl White Multi-Coat, $1,000 Deep Blue Metallic, $1,500 Solid Black, and $2,000 Red Multi-Coat to choose from.

The reason why Quicksilver and Midnight Cherry Red are only applied to German-made cars is that the Berlin Gigafactory has Tesla’s most advanced paint shop, which allows for up to 13 layers of paint to be applied to the body for more depth, dimension, and a hand-painted look, the company said when it debuted the two shades.

With all this being said, here’s a fun fact about the Midnight Cherry Red: the Tesla Roadster that was famously launched into space in 2018 was also painted in the stuff.

As always, let us know what you think about this in the comments section below: would you like to see the two color options in the United States, even if they’re not exactly cheap?