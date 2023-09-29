Tesla continues to dominate the US electric vehicle market, and the extent of its supremacy in the first half of the year is simply staggering.

Despite increasing competition in the US, including from established legacy automakers like Ford, General Motors, Hyundai Motor Group, Volkswagen Group, and others, Tesla dwarfs them when it comes to sales.

While Tesla’s share of US EV sales fell this year as more models entered the market, the Austin, Texas-based brand still makes up nearly two-thirds of all EV sales – no other brand has more than 10 percent.

A Reuters analysis of US EV sales data for the first six months of 2023 reveals that Tesla outsold its next 19 competitors combined, according to S&P Global Mobility data. The US EV maker also outsold the second-ranking brand, Chevrolet, by almost 10 to one, which makes it hard to talk about serious competition for Tesla in the US market at the moment.

While Tesla does not break down sales per market, it is estimated to have sold 325,291 EVs in the US in the first half, while the following 19 brands combined sold 214,542. The runner-up – if we can call it that given the huge market share difference – was Chevrolet, with 34,943 EV sales, the vast majority of which were made up by the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV.

Ford was third with 26,849 EV sales, and Hyundai fourth with 20,535. These were the only four brands to break the 20,000 sales barrier.

Tesla’s dominance is also obvious when looking at sales by nameplate, with all its four models placed in the top 12. The Model Y and Model 3 ranked first and second, with first-half sales of 200,000 and 160,000, respectively.

The Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV was third with almost 35,000 sales, followed by the Volkswagen ID.4 with just over 16,000 sales, and the Ford Mustang Mach-E in fifth place with 13,600 sales. The Tesla Model X ranked sixth and the Model S twelfth.

Electrified vehicle sales in the US, including plug-in hybrids and fuel cell vehicles, made up 8.9 percent of the overall market during the first half of 2023, up 2.6 percent from a year earlier, according to data compiled by the Alliance for Automotive Innovation. The electrified vehicle market share was divided up among 103 different models.