Throw some shrimp on the grille.

An influencer is sparking a stir online by posting a video of herself preparing an elaborate seafood boil with an electric cooker inside her all-white Tesla.

“Elon baby we’ve come a long way,” Alyssa Lauren Manaig captioned an Instagram clip of her unusual to-go recipe.

Using what appears to be a pink, electric, two-in-one Topwit hot pot and grill — it sells online for just under $70 on Amazon — Manaig not only cooked shrimp and sausage, but she also put together the so-fish-ticated meal from the driver’s seat.

Meal prep involved chopping potatoes, mincing garlic, and slicing butter and lemons with a sharp purple knife on a cutting board.

Manaig also made room to mix spices — Old Bay seasoning included — in a glass bowl as she crafted the shrimpressive spread.

She laid down some saran wrap and enjoyed the meal fit for King Neptune atop the cutting board, dipping some shrimp into a sauce compartment on the electric cooker within the electric vehicle.

Not everyone marveled over the meal — or the trend behind it.

Not long ago, a person went viral for making pizza in a hotel bathroom.

“Why is everyone so into cooking everywhere but their kitchen,” wrote one shellshocked critic.

“Your car must smell greasy,” another user commented on Manaig’s post.

“Just because you can doesn’t mean you should,” added a third.







She not only ate and cooked, but she also meal-prepped inside the pricey all-white vehicle. TikTok/@alyssalauren

As bizarre as Manaig, who bought her “dream” Tesla in 2020, might be for using the car as an impromptu kitchen — she’s also made fried chicken and a homemade Taco Bell crunch wrap inside it — people have gone to greater lengths to push the EV’s limits.

One TikToker in western Canada fully moved into her Model Y with her dog while others have accidentally driven each other’s Tesla home.