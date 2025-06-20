Why is this launch so significant for Tesla and its future?

Elon Musk’s dream of a robotaxi is coming true, but it hasn’t been easy. Tesla’s robotaxi service is finally going to launch in Austin, Texas, after months of delays and problems. Here’s when it will happen, why it’s important, and what you can expect.

Tesla’s robotaxi service wants to change the way people get around, starting with a small rollout and possibly spreading across the country. If it works, it could change the self-driving car market and Tesla’s future in a big way.

Following three consecutive sessions of gains, Tesla (TSLA) shares are up Wednesday as a result of new social media posts from CEO Elon Musk.

What is the confirmed launch date and where will it happen?

When a user inquired about the start date of Tesla’s robotaxi program on Tuesday night, Musk replied that it would happen “tentatively, June 22,” as per a report by Investopedia.

“We are being super paranoid about safety, so the date could shift,” Musk wrote in a tweet. He added that the first Tesla that will drive itself from the factory directly to a customer’s door should be delivered about a week later, on June 28, as per a report.

Live Events



ALSO READ: Jennifer Garner may soon join Hollywood’s billionaire club — here’s how she’s doing it



While Musk had previously stated that the program was on track to launch sometime this month, Bloomberg reported last month that Tesla was aiming for a June 12 launch for the autonomous ridesharing service.

The Tesla X account responded to another user who shared a video of what looked to be a Tesla being tested on Austin, Texas, roads without a driver in the driver’s seat and posted a robot and car emoji in its own post, which was made hours before Musk’s.

The vehicle test confirms that “a key component of our TSLA thesis has officially begun playing out,” according to a Tuesday report by Piper Sandler analysts, who have a $400 price target.

Although specifics regarding the possible launch have not yet been made public, Elon Musk has stated that Tesla’s plans for a more reasonably priced Tesla model are also on track to launch this month.

What challenges is Tesla facing?

Elon Musk has provided explanations for why it might not launch this week. While Waymo is formally in the “deployment” phase of autonomous driving operations in the city, the company is listed as being in the “testing” phase.

Garrett Nelson, a CFRA analyst, predicts that Tesla’s unsupervised robotaxi service launch will be largely unimpressive and will not have the same fanfare as last October’s Robotaxi Day.

What will the first robotaxi service in Austin be like?

Initially, the company will observe about a dozen driverless Model Y cars using Full Self-Driving technology in a geofenced area of Austin, Texas, under remote performance supervision.

The most crucial metrics will be how many incidents and interventions the cars record over the next few months, as well as how fast TSLA can turn off remote supervision and enter new markets outside of the geofenced area.

Are there any delays or hurdles holding the robotaxi back?

Elon Musk’s announcement of the Austin trial last month sparked a stir among Tesla bulls who have been eager for robotaxis to go on the road. Even though the dream is still alive, investors are likely to face more obstacles in the future due to the recent detours.

There will be more turbulence for the robotaxi rollout due to the unsettling developments of late.

Elon Musk chose Texas because it is his home state and has far more lenient laws governing autonomous vehicles (AVs) than California. But lawmakers in Texas have sent a dismal message just days before the start of the process.

An Austin-based organization advised Tesla to wait until September 1, when the new AV regulations go into effect. Safety checks and more precise compliance guidelines are part of the new regulations. According to reports, seven Texas lawmakers have signed the hold-off on the rollout.

FAQs

When and where will the Tesla robotaxi be launched?

The launch date is tentatively scheduled for June 22 in Austin, Texas.

Will robotaxis be available anywhere?

Not yet, it will begin with a small area in Austin, with plans to expand later.

