Tesla has started to roll out Apple Shortcuts integration in a new mobile app update to help automate and use Siri for vehicle controls.

Yesterday, Tesla pushed a new update of its iOS mobile app.

In the release notes, the automaker noted that it is now giving access to vehicle controls through the Apple Shortcuts app:

Access your vehicle controls and climate from the Apple Shortcuts app.

Apple describes its Shortcuts app:

Siri Shortcuts deliver a quick way to get things done with your apps with just a tap or by asking Siri. The Shortcuts app enables you to create personal shortcuts with multiple steps from your favorite apps. Start from hundreds of examples in the Gallery or drag and drop to create your own.

Here are the shortcuts available in the app right now:

It enables Tesla owners to ask Siri to perform tasks related to their vehicles or they can use Shortcuts widgets to activate the task.

Tesla owners could already do some of these tasks through other third-party apps, but now it is officially integrated with Apple’s own app.