Tesla (TSLA), Google-parent Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG), Chipotle (CMG) share prices and stocks performances will be critical for US Stock Market indexes such as S&P 500 and Nasdaq from Monday. Apart from these, Defense companies’ stocks will also be in focus. S&P 500 has surged 26 per cent since April, as investors shook off fears about a recession which had stemmed from President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariff announcement.

Momentum for the industrials sector and the broader market will be in focus with a heavy upcoming week of second-quarter earnings, which includes reports from more than one-fifth of the S&P 500, led by Alphabet and Tesla, the first of the “Magnificent Seven” megacap tech and growth companies to report.Tesla is at a crossroads. The ongoing robotaxi deployment, next-gen car platform, and Elon Musk’s leadership are key drivers. Prices range from bearish $115–200 to optimistic $500–$800 depending on execution, tech advancement, and macro trends.

If traders are considering TSLA, weigh short-term volatility and policy risk against potential long-term gains from autonomy and AI integration. Diversify your portfolio and track upcoming earnings, robotaxi updates, and global EV market share metrics for a clearer picture.

Alphabet is well-positioned to benefit from AI and cloud momentum, with analysts expecting 10–15 per cent upside to around $205–220 over the next year. However, regulatory uncertainty remains a major risk that could significantly impact its trajectory. Investors should keep a close watch on upcoming earnings, legal rulings, and AI product monetization developments.

Other Key S&P 500 Stocks

Aerospace and defense stocks have boosted the sector’s performance this year, driven by heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine and fresh spending commitments by Germany and other nations. The S&P 500 aerospace and defense industry group has surged 30 per cent this year. Defense companies to report in the coming week include RTX, Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics.GE Aerospace, whose shares have soared about 55 per cent this year, raised its 2025 profit forecast on Thursday. Another stock that has supported the industrial sector this year: Ride-hailing giant Uber, whose shares are up roughly 50 per cent.

Unlike many non-Tech groups, there are a lot of solid stories here that don’t rely on macro forces to deliver solid forward returns, Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research, said in a note on Wednesday. Large cap industrials still look attractive despite the group’s recent run, Colas said.

