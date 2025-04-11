Tesla (TSLA -3.33%) has been one of 2025’s worst-performing megacap stocks, with shares down by a whopping 28% year to date, compared to the S&P 500’s decline of 7% over the same period. The electric automaker is facing a combination of rising competition and political pressure that is calling its persistently high valuation into question.

However, while the short-term picture looks grim, Tesla remains a hugely innovative company that wants to use its legacy automotive business as a springboard to transition to next-generation technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), self-driving, and robotics. Let’s dig deeper to see if this sell-off is a buying opportunity or a signal of more trouble ahead.

The automotive segment looks grim

A few years ago, Tesla was one of the hottest growth stocks on the market, driven by the successful launches of its Model 3 and Model Y, which are some of the most popular vehicles in the world. However, those days are long gone. Competition from traditional automakers and low-cost Chinese rivals makes Tesla look like another car company.

In the first quarter, the company delivered 336,681 vehicles, a sharp 13% decline from the prior-year period as the company experienced boycotts, vandalism, and brand erosion, particularly in the European Union.

Some of this weakness may be due to the company’s aging lineup, and design refreshes of its most popular cars could help stimulate demand later in the year. That being said, with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 98, Tesla is still valued like a growth stock, even though it isn’t growing. That isn’t sustainable. Something will have to give.

Transitioning away from the automotive business

The only way Tesla’s valuation makes sense is if the company can successfully reorient its business away from automotive manufacturing to next-generation technologies like robotics, AI, and self-driving cars. On the robotics front, the company is working on a general-purpose humanoid robot called Optimus, which is designed to replace people in unsafe or repetitive tasks. CEO Elon Musk is optimistic, suggesting it could eventually be the biggest product of all time, with $10 trillion in sales.

Management expects to build several thousand Optimus robots this year, with an exponential production ramp-up in 2026. However, investors should take Musk’s projections with a grain of salt because the executive has a track record of overpromising and underdelivering.

From a common-sense standpoint, it is hard to see how a general-purpose robot will be more useful than contemporary alternatives, such as robotic arms, which are designed to maximize efficiency in one task.

Self-driving cars seem like a more promising opportunity. According to analysts at McKinsey, the market could create $300 billion to $400 billion in revenue by 2035. Tesla would have clear advantages because of its existing fleet of cars, which generates training data that it can use to refine its algorithms. The company will likely target this opportunity through self-driving taxis, which could dramatically boost growth while diversifying the company into services-related revenue.

Investors should wait for the dust to settle

On April 9, the Trump administration announced a pause on some of its “reciprocal tariffs” on U.S. trade partners. While some people may take this as a signal to get back into the market, it can pay to be cautious. Right or wrong, U.S. government policy has become very volatile and uncertain, which could cast a shadow over equity markets in the near term.

Furthermore, China was excluded from the tariff pause. And the country’s imports into the U.S. currently face total tariffs of 145%. Tesla makes its U.S. cars at factories in Texas and California, shielding it from some direct tariffs.

However, the rising tension with China puts Tesla in a challenging position because it could become the target of anti-American retaliation among consumers or even the Chinese government itself. Investors should wait for more clarity before considering a position in the stock.