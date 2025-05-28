(Reuters) -Tesla is poised to begin its long-awaited robotaxi service in Austin on June 12, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The date has been discussed internally and could still change, the report added.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier this month, CEO Elon Musk said the EV maker is set to begin a test of its long-promised robotaxi service on schedule in Austin, Texas, by the end of June.

A successful robotaxi trial is crucial for Tesla as Musk has shifted the company’s focus away from building a new, cheaper EV platform to launching the robotaxi service and its Optimus humanoid robots. Much of Tesla’s valuation hangs on that bet.

Tesla sales have fallen worldwide with rising competition and as Musk faces a backlash for his political views and his role as an adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)