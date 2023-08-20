Tesla recently expanded installations of V4 Superchargering dispensers to at least two additional countries – the United Kingdom and Norway.

Several V4 stations were built so far in Europe (in Austria, France, Germany and the Netherlands), but that’s just the beginning.

According to Tesla Owners UK, this week V4 charging dispensers were installed at the Tottenham Service Centre in the UK.

Photos from the site reveal how the dispensers look inside – there is not much empty space, as Tesla utilized everything available within the tall, boxy shape.

The report says that the new stalls have a display (so we assume that a contactless bank card reader is there as well).

We know that this is not the only V4 Supercharging site in the pipeline in the UK, as a new station with 16 V4 stalls and potentially a power output of up to 350 kilowatts is expected to be built in Swindon.

Another report is from Norway, where according to Esther Kokkelmans, Tesla is building V4 stalls in Gardermoen. If true, then it would be the eighth known V4 site.

A nice thing is that it seems to have a pull-through layout, which is actually fairly popular in Norway (V3 stations), probably due to the popularity of towing.

The number of known, publicly available V4 Supercharging sites:

Austria: 1

France: 3

Germany: 1

Netherlands: 1

Norway: 1

UK: 1

Total (known): 8

In Europe, the V4 dispensers are equipped with a CCS2-compatible connector, natively used by Tesla (in new models, since the launch of Model 3) and basically all other new all-electric car models.

The V4 Superchargers are expected to be introduced also in North America, bringing a longer cable length to handle various non-Tesla electric vehicles, which have the charging inlet located in various positions.

A higher power output and a higher voltage are also on the list of expectations to more or less match the capabilities of 350-kW CCS1 chargers.