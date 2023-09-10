Tesla’s lineup has been the target of bitter delinquents armed with sharp objects for many years. From jealous people who envy (likely financed) $40,000 sedans to those who view EVs as deleterious vehicles driven by self-righteous environmentalists, the botched rationale for causing thousands of dollars worth of damage is all over the place.

While these culprits should have learned that Teslas are equipped with a software feature called Sentry Mode that utilizes all onboard cameras to enhance security measures, some will never learn. One of these culprits was broadcasted to the world in a recent stunt.

On Labor Day, a Tesla owner parked his car outside Millerton Marina, located just Northeast of Fresno, California. When he returned to his car, he noticed a sharp scratch on the side, and his Tesla’s Sentry Mode feature recorded the incident. It revealed a middle-aged man who keyed the side of his EV twice in broad daylight.

While there could have been a personal reason for this culprit to target the car besides being a Tesla, the point is clear: someone vandalized someone else’s car. In the state of California, the location in which this specific incident took place, vandalism is considered a property crime. Depending on the severity, vandalism charges can result in infractions, misdemeanors, or even felony charges.

However, this shouldn’t detract from the fact that numerous Tesla keying incidents have been reported. Located all across the country, some people don’t like it when others have nice things.

Moreover, this isn’t something exclusive to Tesla vehicles. Polestar owners have reported their cars being keyed on forums. Porsche Cayenne drivers and others have said the same. This is simply an unwanted perk of driving a vehicle that implies wealth.

Thankfully, Tesla products come equipped with Sentry Mode free of charge. The only other automaker that offers a nearly as adept system is Rivian. Including these onboard security features will prove very useful in the grievous case of vehicle vandalism. Regardless, it is truly unfortunate that people will resort to keying others’ cars out of jealousy, among other emotions.

Here’s a new rule: leave other people’s cars and possessions alone.