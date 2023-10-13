Tesla has started selling a limited edition “CyberBeer + CyberStein” product, the latest in a line of funky products, and like many others, this one isn’t cheap.

Tesla has sold a number of funky products before, including shorts, a $50 whistle, a spoon (which Elon Musk didn’t even think was real), an in-car karaoke mic, and more. It has even forayed into alcohol in the past with a $250 bottle of tequila with a pretty wild design and a $30 GigaBier which had been previously announced at the opening of Tesla’s Berlin gigafactory.

Now Tesla has another alcohol product for sale on its website, and once again, it’s not cheap. Though at $150 for two bottles of beer, this one is even pricier than the last beer was.

The CyberBeer + CyberStein includes two 11.2oz/330ml bottles of beer and two “CyberSteins,” low-poly beer mugs with a handle and a funky shape reminiscent of the upcoming Cybertruck’s design.

Not only do the steins have a funky design, but the beer bottles themselves don’t look like your standard beer bottles. Tesla says:

Each bottle features a gloss black sleeve with a CyberBeer watermark (that looks even better chilled). The two matte black ceramic beer steins were glazed and fired to mirror the form of Cybertruck and finished with a gloss interior and signature Tesla logo.

One side is labeled with the word “cyberbeer” in similar style as the Cybertruck logo, the other is labeled with a hedgehog saying “haha cheers” (this is reference to an internet meme of a hedgehog saying “haha yes,” which has also appeared on Tesla’s order confirmation screen).

The beer inside is a Helles lager, a German pale lager typical of Munich. It’s brewed by Torrance, CA brewery Buzzrock Brewing Co., which was established in 2019 and is around the corner from Tesla’s Torrance showroom. Buzzrock has a 3.66 rating on Untappd, a beer rating site, which is a fairly average rating.

The “cyberbeer” is not listed on the brewery’s page, but the brewery has a beer that it calls “Proto-Giga” which has a 3.53 rating, again a pretty average rating for Untappd. The beer has a 7% ABV and 22 IBU and is described as:

Helles-bock Lager with Saaz and Hallertau Mittelfruh Hops. Easy drinking with bumped up ABV and Citrus / Tea aromas

Which is quite similar to Tesla’s description of:

A Helles Lager with European Noble Hops Saaz and Hallertau Mittlefruh. Accentuated by notes of herb and spice and more notable aromas of tea and citrus

So, we think we’ve found a match here. While price is not listed at the brewery, Buzzrock seems to charge about $8-10 for a pint, rather standard California prices. So those steins and Tesla branding don’t come cheap.

Tesla is taking orders now (though it seems to be available in the US only), and expects to start shipping the product in late October – perhaps barely making it in time for Oktoberfest.