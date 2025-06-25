Elon Musk, co-founder of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of X Holdings Corp., speaks at the Milken Institute’s Global Conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel,on May 6, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Apu Gomes/Getty Images

Good morning. An American moved to France expecting the workplace dynamics to resemble those back home — they were wrong . For one, they had grown used to friendly yet professional office interactions with clear boundaries. Paris was different, they said. Workplace relationships felt far more personal .

In today’s big story, Tesla’s long-awaited robotaxis were rolled out in Austin .

What’s on deck

Markets: From interviewing past midnight to scrambling to sign an offer, a PE professional shared his stressful on-cycle recruitment experience .

Tech: Apple pulled another ad. What’s going on ?

Business: Homebuyers can’t afford to ignore the fight between Zillow and Compass anymore .

But first, there’s a driver who won’t judge your playlist.

If this was forwarded to you, sign up here.

Joel Angel Juarez/REUTERS

There were some bumps in the road. After a decade of waiting, Tesla launched a limited self-driving car service in Austin.

The first Tesla robotaxi rides were available on Sunday to a small group of invited users for a flat fee of $4.20 ( surely not a coincidence ). For now, the service is geofenced to avoid Austin’s more challenging intersections.

The cars came with a passenger already buckled in — a Tesla employee as a safety precaution. In footage seen by BI , there appeared to be no significant intervention from the supervisor.

The vehicles did several things right , but the rollout wasn’t without its hiccups. One video showed a passenger being driven across double yellow lines into the wrong lane , prompting a car behind to honk at it. During the same ride, the robotaxi also exceeded the 35-mph speed limit on multiple occasions.

While the rollout used the current Tesla Model Y, sources told BI the company is building a modified version of the car for its robotaxi fleet. The project, internally referred to as “Halo,” involves cars with self-cleaning cameras and extra protection for the cameras to prevent damage and debris, one insider said.

The rollout came at a turbulent time for Musk.

At the end of March, Tesla capped its worst quarter since 2022 amid protests at its showrooms . Then, earlier this month, Tesla stock plummeted more than 14% following a very embittered, very public falling out between Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump.

Competition is also fierce. Waymo has such cabs in several cities, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Austin. They don’t require human supervisors to be present, and their service range in Austin is about twice the size of Tesla’s current operating limits.