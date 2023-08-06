Tether unveils mining software to boost efficiency and capacity

Tether developers are set to release innovative JavaScript libraries created to facilitate the transmission of commands and signals to Bitcoin (BTC) mining hardware, including WhatsMiner, AvalonMiner and Antminer.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Paolo Ardoino, the chief technology officer of Bitfinex and Tether, certain parts of the mining software could be made available on open-source platforms in the future. The Tether BTC mining software’s primary aim is to enhance the efficient management of mining capacity, leading to more effective operations.

Ardoino emphasized his role as a core contributor to Moria, an orchestration instrument for mining farms, and said that all recent advancements are built using Holepunch technology.

GM#Tether ‘s dev team almost finished to create well polished javascript libraries to command and interact with whatsminers, antminers and avalon miners.

Really high quality stuff, super modular, highly polished.

I’m directly coding the core architecture of our Moria mining… — Paolo Ardoino (@paoloardoino) August 5, 2023

In a previous post, Ardoino shared insights about Moria’s functionality. This mining instrument enables communication among components within the BTC mining ecosystem, enabling interactions through streamlined, secure, attack-resistant and cost-efficient means.

Ardoino explained that every miner would have a unique public/private key, enabling encrypted and secure data streaming via hyper cores and command reception via hyper swarms. This approach reduces firewall configuration complexity, enhances resilience to failures, allows easy replication across sites and creates a sense of improved maintainability and modularity compared with previous attempts.

Despite facing legal challenges and regulatory actions, Tether has remained involved in the cryptocurrency mining sector.

After stating its intention to allocate a specific portion of its monthly profits toward acquiring BTC, the company announced its investment in energy production and sustainable BTC mining in Uruguay in collaboration with a local firm.

Uruguay is renowned for its robust infrastructure in the renewable energy sector. Thanks to its abundant natural resources, nearly 100% of its electricity is derived from renewable sources.

