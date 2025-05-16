Abstract

The armored spider genus Monoblemma Gertsch, 1941 is revised. The examination of the type specimens of Caraimatta cambridgei (Bryant, 1940) from Soledad, Cuba indicates that the species is misplaced in the genus Caraimatta. It is here transferred to Monoblemma based on morphological evidence and is designated as the senior synonym of Monoblemma muchmorei Shear, 1978. A new species, Monoblemma cubaensis sp. nov., is described from Santiago de Cuba based on both sexes. The transfer of Monoblemma browni Shear, 1978 to Shearella Lehtinen is reinstated, the species is redescribed, and the female is described for the first time. Images of the type species Monoblemma unicum Gertsch, 1941 are provided, along with an updated distribution map and an identification key for the species of the genus.