Texas lawmakers have approved a bill to simplify the vaccine exemption process for schoolchildren—just as the state contends with its worst measles outbreak in decades.

On Sunday, the Texas Senate passed House Bill 1586 in a 23-9 vote. The legislation, authored by Rep. Lacey Hull, doesn’t alter the state’s vaccine schedule but makes it easier for parents to opt out by allowing them to download exemption forms online rather than requesting them through the mail, as reported by the Texas Tribune.

Since 2003, Texas law has allowed parents to claim vaccine exemptions for their children based on medical, religious, or conscientious grounds. Over the years, demand for exemptions has surged, doubling from 45,900 in 2018 to over 93,000 in 2024.

The move to make vaccine exemptions easier comes as the state is currently experiencing a major measles outbreak, with 729 cases reported since January and two confirmed child deaths.

Supporters, including groups like Texans for Vaccine Choice, hailed the bill as a win for parental rights and government efficiency. Meanwhile critics, including public health advocates and The Immunization Partnership, warn the bill will lead to a drop in vaccination rates and a rise in preventable diseases. They argue that easier access to exemptions will compound current health risks, especially as the state grapples with an ongoing measles crisis.

Gov. Greg Abbott now has the final say on whether the bill becomes law.

