Tesla has removed the Texas-built, entry-level Model Y AWD trim from its online configurator in the United States. As usual when something like this happens, the company hasn’t provided an explanation for the move.

Known simply as the Model Y AWD or the Model Y from Texas – not Standard Range or Long Range – it was also the cheapest Model Y available with a starting MSRP of $49,130 (including $1,390 destination fee), before options and incentives.

Now, Tesla’s US configurator shows only the Model Y Long Range and Model Y Performance, which are both made at the Fremont Factory in California.

While it’s not unusual for Tesla to make changes to its vehicle lineups without announcement, changing prices, options, and even vehicle trims, this time it has removed the Model Y AWD altogether. This has fueled speculation online that the move may have something to do with preparations for the Cybertruck’s start of production.

This appears to give credence to rumors that Tesla has shut down Model Y production in Texas – the base Tesla Model Y powered by 4680 battery cells was built in Austin at the same site that will produce the Cybertruck.

Does this mean that Tesla is focusing all of its efforts at Giga Texas for the start of production of Cybertruck customer vehicles? It is certainly one possibility, although the automaker has not made an announcement related to this.

As Electrek points out, the 4680 cells used for Model Y production may now be going to Cybertruck for testing or even production purposes.

It’s worth noting that Giga Texas was making 5,000 Model Y EVs per week in May, which translates to roughly 250,000 units a year. That’s a significant production volume using considerable manufacturing resources. Those resources have now been freed up for different purposes, likely for the Cybertruck.

As the Model Y AWD is no longer available to order, the most affordable trim level is now the Model Y Long Range, which starts at $51,880 (including destination charge), before options and incentives.

The Model Y AWD offered an EPA-estimated range of 279 miles of range, with Tesla claiming it was “the most efficient electric SUV ever built” with an efficiency rating of 4 miles per kilowatt-hour. The vehicle was able to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 5.0 seconds before topping out at 135 mph.