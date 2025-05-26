



The Texas measles outbreak has grown by six cases since the state’s last update earlier this week, health officials reported Friday morning. The Texas Department of State Health Services estimates that of the 728 cases, less than 1%—or fewer than 10—are considered “actively infectious.” Measles is infectious four days prior to and four days after rash onset. Since the outbreak began in Gaines County in January, 94 people have been hospitalized and two school-age children have died. According to the state health department, neither child was vaccinated or had any underlying conditions. At 408 cases, Gaines County is home to 56% of the cases in the outbreak. Other impacted counties include Cochran, Dawson, Lamar, Lubbock, Terry and Yoakum. Another 22 cases not linked to the outbreak have also been reported in Texas, including two cases in Denton County, two in Tarrant County and one in Rockwall County. Measles, one of the most contagious viruses in the world, spreads rapidly among unvaccinated people. Of the current 728 cases, state health officials said 691 were in people who were either unvaccinated or whose vaccination status was unknown. That’s because the two-dose MMR vaccine is 97% effective at preventing the illness. Health experts recommend the first dose be administered to babies between 12 and 15 months old, with the second dose administered when the child is 4 to 6 years old. People who are pregnant or immunocompromised are not advised to get the vaccine. 2025 The Dallas Morning News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC. Citation:

