The Gulf of Mexico was renamed the Gulf of America. Denali was re-re-named Mount McKinley. And now name changers have turned their attention to food.

The New York Times reports that Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is working with the State Senate on a resolution to officially rename the New York Strip cut of meat to the “Texas Strip.”

?????: Factoid: Texas has about 12.2 million head of cattle, the most in America. I met with the Texas Cattle Feeders and Cattle Raisers this week. Out of curiosity, I asked each of them their favorite cut of meat. A few said New York Strip. I asked why we didn’t call it a… — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) February 28, 2025

Citing stats that Texas has over 12 million head of cattle and New York has “mostly dairy cows,” Patrick tweeted, “The Texas Senate will file a concurrent resolution to officially change the name of the New York Strip to the ‘Texas Strip’ in the Lone Star State.”

He continued his reasoning for the rebrand, stating, “Liberal New York shouldn’t get the credit for our hard-working ranchers,” concluding that after the summer session of Congress ends, “I might take a short cruise across the Gulf of America and have a juicy medium-rare Texas Strip.”

Related: Olive Garden Parent Acquires Ruth’s Chris for $715 Million

As many steak lovers know, the New York Strip is cut from a boneless strip loin known for its marbled and tender consistency. Per The Times, it is believed that it got its Big Apple moniker at Delmonico’s, a legendary New York City steakhouse founded in 1827 that says it is “the first fine dining restaurant in America.”

It’s hard to think of states that boast more fiercely proud residents than New York and Texas, so this butcher battle could get bloody. But in this reporter’s opinion, the name of the steak doesn’t matter — just don’t overcook it. If it is cooked anything other than medium rare, you might as well feed it to your dog.