by I. Edwards





A Texas woman has died after using tap water in a sinus rinse, leading to a rare but often fatal brain infection, health officials report.

The 71-year-old woman died from a condition called primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), which is caused by a microscopic organism called Naegleria fowleri.

This brain-eating amoeba can live in warm freshwater and sometimes in untreated tap water, CBS News reported.

A case study from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the woman used tap water from an RV’s water system at a Texas campground for her nasal rinse. Four days later, she developed a fever, headache and confusion.

Doctors suspected PAM and began treatment, but her condition got worse. She had seizures and died eight days after symptoms began, CBS News said.

“Improperly maintained municipal water and recreational vehicle (RV) water systems can be a source of waterborne disease. CDC recommends the use of distilled, sterile, or boiled and cooled tap water for nasal irrigation,” the report said.

The amoeba enters the body through the nose and travels to the brain. This often happens during diving or jumping in warm freshwater or hot springs, CBS News said.

The CDC says only the following should be used for nasal rinsing:

Distilled or sterilized water

Boiled and cooled tap water

When swimming in fresh water, the CDC also recommends these precautions:

Swimmers should hold their nose or wear a nose clip when diving or jumping in lakes or rivers.

Heads should be kept above water while in a hot spring.

Poorly maintained pools or splash pads should be avoided.

