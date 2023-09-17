GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert was captured on video disrupting a performance of “Beetlejuice” last weekend.

Friday, the Texas Youth Summit announced Boebert would be a speaker at their upcoming conference.

The Summit bills itself as an event that promotes “Judeo-Christian principles” and conservatism.

A day after Lauren Boebert apologized for her behavior at a Sunday show of “Beetlejuice” in Denver, Colorado, a conservative conference announced the representative would speak at their upcoming convention.

The Texas Youth Summit, aimed at children and young adults, allows anyone between 12 and 26 to attend for free. The Summit will be held at the Woodlands Waterway Marriott outside of Houston at the end of the month.

“We are excited to add firebrand Congresswoman @laurenboebert from Colorado’s third district to our all-star @texasyouthsummit lineup,” the Friday post said.

The announcement comes amid controversy surrounding the Boebert’s behavior during the theater performance, in which she was escorted out for vaping and bothering other guests.

Initially, Boebert’s team issued a statement that said she was not vaping in the theater. Later, she said she “genuinely” did not remember vaping when security camera footage from the theater showed her exhaling a white cloud.

Surveillance video later obtained by local station 9NEWS Denver also appeared to show Boebert having her chest groped and grabbing the crotch of her date during the performance.

Boebert released a statement on Friday apologizing for her behavior and stating that she “simply fell short of my values on Sunday.”

Christian Collins, founder of the Texas Youth Summit, declined to comment to Insider or clarify whether or not the decision to allow Boebert to speak came before or after September 10. Boebert also attended the event last year and advocated for theocratic, conservative politics to the young crowd with a pistol strapped to her leg.

According to its website, the summit began in 2019. It is an annual event hosted by the nonprofit Texas Youth Foundation to promote “fiscal responsibility, free market, limited government, American Exceptionalism,” and “Judeo-Christian principles,” per its mission statement. Its website also says it aims to directly “counter the effects of the Left.”

In addition to Boebert, this year’s speakers include Donald Trump, Jr., Charlie Kirk, and other conservative federal and state representatives.

The hotel hosting the event, the Woodlands Waterway Marriott, did not have a representative available to respond to Insider. Representatives for Boebert did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider sent outside regular business hours.