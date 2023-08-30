Brooklyn, NY –

Teyana Taylor broke down in tears during her emotional headlining set at Brooklyn festival Afropunk over the weekend.

The Harlem native got choked up during her performance as she was hugged by her daughter Junie with her other child Rue Rose not far behind.

Teyana stepped in as a special guest headliner on Sunday (August 27) just a handful of days before the festival when it was announced that Jazmine Sullivan had pulled out to grieve her late mother.

Spike Tee was worried about the crowd leaving as they didn’t buy tickets expecting her to perform but she got teary-eyed while thanking the audience for rocking with her.

“I’m outside,” she opened up while fighting tears. “I always get scared to headline festivals because I never think anybody will stay for me. I just wanna thank y’all so much for staying out in this hot-ass weather for me.

“I wanna dedicate this song to y’all. If you came here with somebody you love even if you don’t know them just please look at your neighbor and give them a hug. Let’s just take this Black love in. We look so beautiful tonight.”

Watch the vulnerable moment unfold below:

Teyana Taylor’s set was one of the highlights of an exciting weekend at Afropunk in Brooklyn. Taylor never cheats her fans when it comes to her live performances as an artist who directs music videos and choreographs nearly all of the dances in the visuals.

She delivered one of the more complex sets of the weekend which saw her use a hotel-themed stage design that aligned with her Last Rose Motel Tour aesthetic. The 32-year-old ran through an array of tracks from her discography with a focus on The Album and K.T.S.E. projects.

With Taylor drawing rave reviews throughout her career for her top-tier artistic direction, Latto recently recruited Tee to join her team as the 24-year-old’s official creative director.

Teyana announced that she teamed up with Latto in April and revealed in the same post that she helped put together the “Big Energy” rapper’s Coachella performance.

“The Aunties are not just regular creative directors, we’re cool creative directors,” Teyana wrote alongside a BTS video at Coachella. “I am truly a proud AUNTEYYYYYYYYYYYYY @latto777 you did ya big one both weekends. Im so proud of your growth, willingness to be a student to better your craft and your dedication! I’m so excited for the journey ahead with you as your CD. 4 shows down together and a lot more to goooooooo! Let’s goooooo!”

She continued: “Super proud of the whole team for making both weekends of Coachella magical, love y’all!! Squad credits coming next post! #coachella #lattochella #theauntiesproduction.”