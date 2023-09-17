Teyana Taylor and her husband, Iman Shumpert, are calling it quits on their marriage after 10 years.

The singer and actress made the shocking announcement on Instagram on Sunday (September 17). The announcement was made next to a photo of the couple clearly having fun with one another.

“AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie!” she wrote, referring to Shumpert. “In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, “infidelity” ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children.”

She continued: “Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT. We just keep y’all asses out the group chat lol, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise. The only reason I’m even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it’s unfair to all parties involved. I hope this provided some clarity for y’all. Okay AunTey taking y’all back out the chat bye!”

Check out the announcement below.

The couple were married in 2016 and share two daughters, Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert Jr., and Rue Rose Shumpert.

Back in 2021, Iman Shumpert won Dancing With The Stars, and fans credited the influence of Teyana Taylor for the NBA star’s ability to take home the coveted Mirror Ball.

Fans felt Shumpert wasn’t that elite of a dancer to sweep away the competition the way he did this season, so viewers assumed Taylor had a hand in his preparation. According to the general assumption on Twitter, Taylor was at home making sure Shump didn’t miss a step before competing on live TV.

“I know Teyana was at home making sure Iman got his routines right each week,” one fan wrote while another said, “PUURRRRRR. He had no other option. Teyana said win or dont come home.”

A third person said the practice probably bled into Taylor’s home studio where she pushed Shump to his limits tweeting, “Teyana prolly had him in the studio every day like ‘BOOM KACK BOOM KACK KACK’ and it paid off. love that for them.”

In an interview in September, though, Iman Shumpert explained the reason for his excellent run on the show was a result of his talented dance partner Daniella Pashkova.

“Rehearsals are going good. I think that having the partner that I have is making it really easy,” Shumpert said. “She’s fun, and I think she does a really good job of understanding where my comfort zone is and doing a lot of the choreography that I’m able to look good rather than look like I don’t know what I’m doing out there.”