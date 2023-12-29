Teyana Taylor has received yet another stamp of approval for her starring role in the drama A Thousand And One earlier this year, this time from none other than Barack Obama.

Spike Tee was in a pure state of shock when she found out the former President shouted indie release out as one of his favorite movies of 2023.

“Nahhhhhh the thought of President @barackobama at his crib watching ‘A Thousand And One’ is toooooo littttttt! Ayeeeeeeeee #athousandandone Check out some clips from #athousandandone if you haven’t seen it and you can check out full movie on all streaming platforms,” she captioned an Instagram carousel post featuring scenes from the film and Obama’s full list.

In the A.V. Rockwell-directed film, Taylor plays the lead role of Inez, a woman who kidnaps her son out of the foster care system and sets out to make the most of her second chance at creating a life for herself and her son in the Big Apple.

“This movie was really good and you did a dammmmnnn great job,” a fan wrote, giving Taylor her flowers in the comments.

Find the post below.

Earlier this year, writers and actors went on strike to advocate for better working conditions and protections. It led to important changes that will transform the industry for the better. Here are some films that reflect their hard work over the last year — including some like… pic.twitter.com/TMH9LeQgsT — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 27, 2023

Other films making the cut for Obama include Oppenheimer, Air, Monster, Blackberry, The Holdovers, American Fiction, Polite Society and more.

Over the summer, Barack revealed his annual playlist favorites which saw cuts from Drake, J Hus, SZA, Burna Boy, 21 Savage, Q-Tip, Janet Jackson, Money Man, Babyface Ray, and Janelle Monáe, among a slew of others.

Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj‘s “Princess Diana” made the cut, as well as 2Pac’s “California Love” and Nas’ 1994 classic “The World Is Yours.”

“Like I do every year, here are some songs I’ve been listening to this summer — a mix of old and new,” the retired politician wrote on Instagram. “Look forward to hearing what I’ve missed.”

2023 was a hectic year for Teyana Taylor, who filed for divorce from her husband Iman Shumpert in January, long before they announced their separation in September.

In the divorce filing, Taylor also asked for primary custody of their children as well as joint legal custody and child support.

The former G.O.O.D. Music singer accused Shumpert of “treating her cruelly and displaying extreme narcissistic behavior throughout the majority of their marriage.”

She also accused the former New York Knicks player of “being extremely emotionally and mentally abusive towards her,” adding that he could be prone to exhibiting “cruel behavior and selfishness.”

Her filing also claimed that Shumpert cheated on her multiple times during their relationship, contrary to her previous claim that “infidelity ain’t one of the reasons for our departure.”

Taylor and Shumpert had been married for seven years and have two children together, Junie and Rue.