Teyana Taylor is ready to turn over a new leaf and begin focusing on her relationship with God as she continues to negotiate the terms of her divorce in court.

On Tuesday (January 9), the singer and dancer made an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show to discuss her acting success, parenthood and new look, among other things. At one point, the conversation shifted to her plans for the new year and the vision she has for herself in 2024.

“I’m so blessed and I’m so grateful — I’m taking my pace,” she explained. “I’m on my faith walk right now and I’m taking whatever, y’know, God is taking me. I mean, this is the year of trust.”

She added: “You got to just take a beat and say, ‘God, I trust you in Jesus name’ — doors open.”

The 33-year-old’s split from Iman Shumpert started off rather amicably, but has since turned ugly with disputed claims from both directions.

In new documents obtained by TMZ earlier this week, she alleged that her former partner has exhibited questionable parenting skills that include failing to feed their two young children while they’re in his care and even smoking weed around them.

Noting the former NBA player “consistently demonstrates a clear disregard for the safety of the minor children,” the New York native described an instance wherein the athlete allegedly put the kids in an unaccompanied rideshare to the United Center in Chicago while he had a private driver take him there separately.

Taylor filed for divorce in January 2023, long before the two officially announced their separation in September.

In the divorce filing, she asked for primary custody of their children as well as joint legal custody and child support while accusing Shumpert of “treating her cruelly and displaying extreme narcissistic behavior throughout the majority of their marriage.”

She also accused the former Cleveland Cavaliers player of “being extremely emotionally and mentally abusive towards her,” adding that he could be prone to exhibiting “cruel behavior and selfishness.”

Additionally, her filing states that Shumpert cheated on her multiple times during their relationship, contrary to her previous statement that “infidelity ain’t one of the reasons for our departure.”