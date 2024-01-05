Teyana Taylor may have had a change of heart after revealing she was walking away from music at the end of 2020.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Wednesday (January 3), the multi-hyphenate previewed a new song that may be inspired by her recent split from husband Iman Shumpert.

“You want it/You can’t have it again/Don’t waste your time/You need it/I can’t please it,” she sings on the track.

The K.T.S.E. singer expressed frustrations with her label home Def Jam in December 2020, taking to Instagram Live to say she never felt supported by them, she’s tired of the politics in music in general and she’s looking to retire.

Her message was followed by a flood of support from her peers including The Game and the legendary Janet Jackson – but she did seem to stay true to her word and focus on other endeavors.

During her time away from music, she became the creative director for multiple artists including the Latto and Summer Walker, and took on movie roles that garnered praise from even Barack Obama.

When the former President named his favorite films of 2023, Teyana’s drama A Thousand And One made the cut, and needless to say, she was beyond honored.

“Nahhhhhh the thought of President @barackobama at his crib watching ‘A Thousand And One’ is toooooo littttttt! Ayeeeeeeeee #athousandandone Check out some clips from #athousandandone if you haven’t seen it and you can check out full movie on all streaming platforms,” she captioned an Instagram carousel post featuring scenes from the film and Obama’s full list.

In the A.V. Rockwell-directed film, Taylor plays the lead role of Inez, a woman who kidnaps her son out of the foster care system and sets out to make the most of her second chance at creating a life for herself and her son in the Big Apple.

In her divorce filings from Shumpert that were made public late last year, Teyana Taylor alleged, among other things, that her now-ex displayed jealous behavior whenever she was in the spotlight and asked her not to work.

Taylor had previously filed for divorce in 2020 – before her retirement announcement – but later withdrew the petition after the couple reconciled.

It’s unclear if their reconciliation played a silent part in Tey’s choice to step away from music, but nevertheless, fans’ comments make it clear that they’re excited for her impending return.