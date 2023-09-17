Teyana Taylor recently came forward and slammed the cheating rumors while confirming her split from Iman Shumpert after seven years of marriage.

Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor’s relationship has made headlines for the strong bond the couple has shared over the past 10 years of being together. With this, their recent announcement about the split came as a shock to many, and social media users were quick to flood Twitter with messages about the same. However, the couple has assured everyone that there is no bad blood between the two.

How these chatting rumors surfaced online

The rumors about Iman cheating on Teyana surfaced online after fans saw a couple of photos and videos of a girl who seemed to know the NBA star.

In the post, the unidentified woman was spotted allegedly wearing Iman’s necklace that was seen on him in an interview. At the same time, she shared a picture with a man in the frame.

While fans could not see the face, many were convinced it was Iman. This led to the speculation that he was cheating on Iman. However, the singer has slammed these rumors.

Teyana Taylor slams cheating rumors

After days of these speculations going around on the internet, Teyana finally decided to break her silence on Instagram.

The singer slammed the cheating rumors while confirming their split after seven years of being married. She said: “To be 1000% clear, “infidelity” ain’t one of the reasons for our departure.” While she did not give the reason behind the split, Teyana made it clear that there was no bad blood between them.

She continued: “We are still the best of friends, great business partners, and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10 years together, 7 years married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT.”

How many children do they have?

Iman and Teyana are proud parents to two children. The pair welcomed their first daughter, Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert Jr. in 2015 and their second daughter, Rue Rose Shumpert in 2020.

Rue and Junie have managed to make a name for themselves at a very young as they recently walked for Kim Kardashian‘s Skims‘ Cozy Collection and graced the cover of Ebony Magazine.