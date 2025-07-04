

Mijal Bitton and Noam Weissman are two of the most dynamic, interesting, and thought-provoking Jewish leaders today. Two seasoned educators who love to talk, listen, laugh, challenge, and grow, Mijal and Noam are the Wondering Jews, leading us through thought-provoking discussions that are as serious as they are entertaining.

Whether you’re a seasoned scholar or just curious about Jewish culture, this show offers a refreshing perspective that’s both enlightening and enjoyable. It’s not just a podcast; it’s a thoughtful conversation that invites everyone to wonder about the rich tapestry of Jewish ideas in the context of our daily lives. Brought to you by Unpacked, a division of OpenDor Media.



Show more