BANGKOK – Thai police have arrested a man suspected of smuggling two baby orang utans into the kingdom, they said on May 15, in a case linked to an international wildlife trafficking network.

The 47-year-old suspect was detained on the evening of May 14 at a petrol station in a residential district of Bangkok while preparing to hand over the animals to a customer, police said in a statement.

Two infant orang utans – one about a year old, the other just one month – were found in a plastic basket wearing diapers, with a feeding bottle beside them, according to photos released by police.

The arrest followed a joint investigation with the US Fish and Wildlife Service and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Orang utans, native to Borneo and Sumatra, are classified as Critically Endangered on the IUCN Red List and protected under the Cites treaty, and are among the most trafficked primates in the world.

Thai police said the apes were believed to have been sold for around 300,000 baht each (S$11,679).

The man was charged with “illegal possession of protected wildlife” under Thai law and faces up to four years in prison.

The orang utans, named Christopher and Stefan, were handed over to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation for health checks and care to help “rehabilitate their condition”.

Police said the suspect admitted he was hired to deliver the animals, but did not disclose the payment amount.

“We are investigating the larger network,” Mr Kasidach Charoenlap, a police officer with the Central Investigation Bureau, who was part of the investigation told AFP.

Thailand is a major transit hub for wildlife smugglers, who often sell highly prized endangered creatures on the lucrative black market in China, Vietnam and Taiwan. AFP

This article was first published by The Straits Times on 15 May 2025. Lead Image: Two infant orang utans were found in a plastic basket wearing diapers, with a feeding bottle beside them.PHOTO: AFP.



Wildlife in catastrophic decline

The 73% decline in vertebrate wildlife populations during the last 50 years (mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and fish), is primarily driven by human activities that threaten biodiversity.

Habitat Loss and Degradation – human activities like deforestation, urbanization, and agriculture have led to the destruction and fragmentation of natural habitats, reducing the space and resources available for wildlife.

Pollution – air, water, and soil pollution from industrial activities, agriculture, and other sources can harm wildlife directly or indirectly by affecting their habitats and food sources.

Climate Change – changing weather patterns, rising temperatures, and sea levels are disrupting ecosystems and impacting species’ ability to adapt and survive.

Overexploitation of Resources – unsustainable hunting, fishing, and logging practices can lead to the depletion of populations and the loss of biodiversity.

Invasive Species – the introduction of non-native species can disrupt ecosystems, compete with native species, and threaten their survival.

