BANGKOK – Thailand is intensifying a crackdown on scammers, online crime and cross-border syndicates, with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to chair a high-level meeting on June 23.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub announced on June 21 that the Premier has ordered an urgent implementation of a national policy to counter all forms of call centre scams, online fraud and illegal gambling, which are now considered threats to national security.

A press briefing by Deputy Prime Minister and Digital Economy Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong on June 19 was a direct result of measures implemented earlier in June.

These included adjustments to the opening and closure of border checkpoints between Thailand and Cambodia on June 7.

Since then, statistics show a significant decline in scam-related activities, providing greater protection for Thai citizens from criminal networks.

The government also referred to a recent United Nations report that indicated that Cambodia has overtaken Myanmar as the regional centre for call centre scam operations, based on findings by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.

Mr Jirayu said while Thailand’s western border with Myanmar has seen a substantial drop in illegal activity due to actions – including cutting off electricity, water and internet access to scam compounds – there are worrying signs that syndicates along the eastern border are adapting.

He warned that Thai nationals who knowingly work for these criminal groups are effectively harming their own people.

“The government will not allow national security to be compromised or Thai citizens to be deceived any longer,” Mr Jirayu added. “This issue is being treated as a national priority.”

On June 23, Ms Paetongtarn will convene a high-level meeting to address cross-border crime, with a focus on threats to national security such as drug trafficking, money laundering, cybercrime, human trafficking and other forms of transnational crime along Thailand’s northern, southern, eastern and western borders.

Mr Jirayu said some criminal groups have begun altering their methods after border closures were enforced.

Intelligence reports suggest that Thai nationals previously crossing via border passes are now obtaining passports and flying to nearby Cambodian cities such as Siem Reap and Phnom Penh. Syndicates pick them up and return them to border zones to resume illegal activities.

“Following the Monday meeting, the government will announce new measures to combat transnational cybercrime and protect the Thai public,” Mr Jirayu added. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

