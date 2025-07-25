-
Thai military fires artillery toward Cambodia amid escalating tensions
00:54
UN: 9% of Gaza’s children have severe malnutrition
01:22
Blinded Ukraine soldier returns home
02:04
Protesters in Israel show pictures of starving Gazan children
00:49
Passenger Plane Carrying Dozens Crashes in Russia’s Far East
01:07
‘We need to stop this’: U.S. nurse in Gaza warns of mass starvation
02:09
‘Why did he have to die?’: Syrian mother mourns son killed in Sweida fighting
03:58
28 Countries Sign Statement Calling for End of War in Gaza
01:55
Gaza officials: Dozens killed at food distribution site
01:31
Military fighter jet crashes into school building
01:16
Military jet crashes into school campus in Bangladesh
00:40
Russia launches attack on Kyiv hours before NATO allies meet on Ukraine support
03:57
Vietnam tourist boat capsizes killing dozens, several still missing
00:38
Trump administration secures release of ten detained Americans
00:52
Attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinian Christians surge
03:06
Deadly strike on Gaza’s only Catholic church
01:16
New US assessment reveals strike on Iran’s Fordo set back enrichment capabilities by about two years
04:29
Several injured after Israeli strike hits Catholic church in Gaza
00:25
Israeli teenagers burn military draft papers in protest over Gaza war
00:26
Huge fire engulfs five-story building in Iraq, killing at least 60 people
00:32
