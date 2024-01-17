Twenty-three people died in an explosion at a fireworks factory in central Thailand on Wednesday, the provincial governor said.

Images shared by the local rescue service showed metal debris littered on the ground, and a huge plume of black smoke billowing from the factory’s wreckage.

The blast occurred around 3pm local time near Sala Khao township, in central Suphan Buri province.

Rescue workers at the scene said no survivors had been found.

“We received reports from EOD team [Explosive Ordnance Disposal] that there were 23 confirmed dead,” Nattapat Suwanprateep, the governor of Suphan Buri province, told the AFP wire service.

There was no indication as to what may have caused the explosion, however, Mr Nattapat said officials were investigating.

“The factory was operating legally with valid licences,” he said.

Police officers said the surrounding area had not been damaged.

“Glass windows on one house have been affected by the explosion, but no other reports,” Mr Nattapat said.

Police Lieutenant-General Naiyawat Phademchid said Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin — currently in Switzerland for the World Economic Forum — had been informed of the incident.

General Naiyawat said that officials were sealing off the surrounding area, and would begin to identify the bodies once the situation had stabilised, without going into further details.

“There were on average about 20 to 30 people working at this factory every day,” he said.

In an official statement posted online, the prime minister expressed his sorrow for the families of those killed.

Mr Srettha also ordered an investigation into whether the workshop was operating illegally, as well as the cause of the incident.

National police chief Torsak Sukvimol confirmed local news reports that there had been another explosion at the factory in November 2022, which had killed one worker and seriously injured three others.

He said police would pursue legal action if there was any wrongdoing involved.

Explosions at workshops producing firecrackers and other pyrotechnics are not uncommon in Thailand.

Ten people died, and more than 100 were injured, after an explosion in a fireworks warehouse in Sungai Kolok town in southern Narathiwat province last year.

The South-East Asian kingdom also has a poor safety record in the construction sector, and deadly accidents are common.

