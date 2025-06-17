Thailand has ordered its military to ready evacuation flights for citizens in Israel and Iran, as fighting between the two countries enters a fifth day, according to government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Houngsub said Bangkok had coordinated with the military to prepare aircraft for immediate deployment.

Roughly 40,000 Thai nationals are currently in Israel, many employed in agriculture through a state-backed labour scheme, while around 300 reside in Iran.

Thai embassies in both countries have finalised evacuation plans, he added.

Meanwhile, the Thai embassy in Tehran has opened a temporary shelter outside the capital for its citizens, according to an official Facebook post.