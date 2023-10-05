The trailer for the much-awaited Tamil film Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay was released today. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the trailer showcases Vijay in a rugged avatar, fighting henchmen and hyenas in a blood-soaked action film.

The film is set to release in theaters on October 19, 2023 on the occasion of Dussehra, Also clashing with Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath.

(Also read: Leo Hindi Poster Out: Thalapathy Vijay And Sanjay Dutt Face Off Each Other In This Lokesh Kanagaraj Directorial)

Seven Screen Studio and Jagadish Palanisamy have co-produced the film, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The movie also stars Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy and Mysskin 3. This is Vijay’s 67th film as a lead actor.

The trailer has already garnered a lot of attention from fans and has been trending on social media platforms like Twitter. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the movie and are excited to see Vijay in action once again.

Thalapathy Vijay Fans react to Leo trailer

Read their comments below:

(Also read: Thalapathy Vijay Congratulates Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee And Team Of Jawan For All Time Blockbuster Success)

Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related