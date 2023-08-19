The upcoming action thriller Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, has been creating a lot of buzz among the fans ever since its prevue was released. The film, directed by Atlee, is slated to hit the theatres on September 7, 2023. While the prevue has already given a glimpse of the high-octane action sequences and the electrifying chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, there is another aspect of the film that has been generating curiosity among the viewers. It is the rumoured cameo appearance of Thalapathy Vijay in the film.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Video Praising SRK Goes Viral

Thalapathy Vijay, who is one of the biggest stars of Tamil cinema, has worked with Atlee in three blockbuster films – Theri, Mersal and Bigil. The director-actor duo share a great rapport and have delivered some of the most successful films in recent times. Therefore, it is not surprising that many fans are hoping to see Thalapathy Vijay in Jawan as well, even if it is for a brief appearance.

Earlier, Jawan action choreographer Yannick Ben had spilled beans on two major fight sequences between SRK and Vijay. However, he refrained from revealing whether he was talking about Vijay Sethupathi, who is already playing a lead role in the film, or Thalapathy Vijay.

While there has been no official confirmation or denial from either Atlee or Thalapathy Vijay regarding his cameo in Jawan, an old video of the latter praising SRK’s negative roles has resurfaced on social media and has gone viral. The video is from 2007, when Thalapathy Vijay was promoting his action film Pokkiri. In the interview, he was asked if he would ever play a negative role in his films. To this, he replied, “I am not against negative roles. But I am not 100 per cent comfortable in an anti character. Well, maybe, if I am offered roles such as Shah Rukh’s Baazigar or Darr, then I would consider.”

The video clip has been shared by a SRK fan on X (previously known as Twitter) with the caption, “Hearing rumours of Thalapathy Vijay opposite of Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan ? He asked for it.” The video has received over 10k views and hundreds of comments from both SRK and Thalapathy Vijay fans, who are excited to see them together on screen.

About Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is expected to be one of the biggest films of 2023, as it marks the Hindi debut of Atlee and Nayanthara, and also features some of the most popular actors from different industries. The film also has Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in important roles. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and the cinematography is done by G.K.Vishnu.

The film will release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages in standard, IMAX, 4DX and other premium formats. The film is produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment banner.

