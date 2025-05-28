Following investigations by OFWAT, Thames Water has received two penalties totalling £122.7m, in effect “the largest fine ever handed to a water company in history”, according to Environment Secretary Steve Reed.

Announced on 28 May, the fines – issued over environmental breaches involving sewage spills – were welcomed by Mark Lloyd, Chief Executive of The Rivers Trust as “a welcome sign that the regulators are finally showing their teeth in tackling poor performance in the water industry”.

Described by OFWAT as “its biggest and most complex investigation”, the regulator said it had been looking into all wastewater companies’ operations connected with sewage treatment works and sewerage networks. One element of that was an August 2024 consultation on a proposal to impose a £104.5m penalty on Thames Water, alongside an enforcement order which would require the company to take steps to ensure its compliance. Today’s announcement marks the finalisation of both the penalty and enforcement order.

The regulator said its investigation into how the company was managing its treatment works and wider wastewater network uncovered failings that have amounted to a significant breach of the company’s legal obligations, which has caused an unacceptable impact on the environment and customers.

David Black, Chief Executive at Ofwat, said it was “a clear-cut case where Thames Water has let down its customers and failed to protect the environment.”

“Our investigation has uncovered a series of failures by the company to build, maintain and operate adequate infrastructure to meet its obligations. The company also failed to come up with an acceptable redress package that would have benefited the environment, so we have imposed a significant financial penalty.”

OFWAT has also confirmed that it will mpose a £18.2m penalty on Thames Water as a result of a separate investigation which found that the company had broken the rules relating to the payment of dividends – the first time such a penalty has been issued to a water company.

The announcement comes amidst what the Environment Secretary said was a record 81 investigations into water companies that were launched last week, and what he described as “the toughest crackdown on water companies in history”.

Account keeping

Trevor Francis, Regulatory Investigations Partner, at law firm Blackfords LLP, said the record fine “reflects a broader trend of stricter enforcement and diminishing tolerance for systemic environmental mismanagement.”

“This is not an isolated incident; rather, it signals a regulatory environment increasingly focused on holding companies accountable for both operational and environmental failings.”

The River Trust’s Mark Lloyd wanted to see the money spent on rescuing rivers. “It is imperative that these fines are used to rectify the environmental harm our rivers have been suffering from as a result of their actions, to uphold the principle of polluter pays, and to ensure that they are not lost to the black hole of Treasury.”

An independent review of the water system in England and Wales – the Cunliffe review – was launched in October 2024 by the UK and Welsh governments. The final recommendations are expected to be published in June.

Mark Lloyd said he hoped the review will make possible “a future where water companies are not lurching from fine to fine and financial crisis, where our rivers are healthy, well-functioning systems that can cope with the increasing incidence of flood and drought, making space for water and nature.”