ST. LOUIS — The Cubs’ 3-0 loss Sunday didn’t put a damper on what they’ve achieved in the last two weeks.

It was only their second loss in their last 12 games, during which they accomplished the improbable: they went on such a run that the front office turned its conversations to adding before the trade deadline Tuesday.

‘‘As much as you try and block it out — we have been doing a great job of it and really focusing on what we do here — to not have to get these questions in another couple of days and just questions about how the team is doing, how you’re feeling and how it’s going, that’s what we want to focus on,’’ said right-hander Kyle Hendricks, who held the Cardinals to three runs in seven innings.

At least the tone of those questions have changed.

‘‘We just love where we’re at,’’ Hendricks said, looking ahead to the last two months of the season. ‘‘We see we’re right in it. We’ve got the guys in this room that can get the job done, and that’s all we care about.’’

After two consecutive deadlines of trading away major league talent to teams with their sights on the playoffs, the Cubs are signaling they’re reversing roles.

‘‘What you’re seeing in this moment of rolling off a lot of Ws in a row, you’re just seeing a fight and a mentality of a collective group that’s playing together,’’ manager David Ross said before the game. ‘‘And we’re not playing perfect baseball, but there’s no wavering of how they compete. I think that’s a really powerful thing.’’

The Cubs open a four-game home series Monday against the National League Central-leading Reds. The Cubs trail them in the standings by four games.

Morel flashes leather, extends streak

Utility player Christopher Morel started in left field, giving Ian Happ a day off.

Morel, who hadn’t played in the outfield since July 1, bobbled the first hit that came to him, enabling Cardinals leadoff hitter Lars Nootbaar to advance to second in the first. But Morel looked comfortable after that, making a pair of highlight-reel defensive plays.

‘‘You never have to worry about where his mind’s at and the effort,’’ Ross said.

In the fourth, the Cardinals’ Andrew Knizner hit a single to the left-field fence. Morel played it off the wall, made a bare-handed grab and fired to cutoff man Dansby Swanson, who threw out Knizner trying to advance to second.

The next inning, Morel tracked Nolan Arenado’s fly ball into foul territory and toppled into the stands after making the catch.

‘‘It was hot out there,’’ Ross said. ‘‘He had ice in his hat when I came in to check him. I don’t know if that was somebody’s Coca-Cola that spilled in his hat or what. But he’s going to give it his all and made some really nice plays.’’

At the plate, Morel extended his on-base streak to 13 games with a single in the second. It was one of only four hits that Cardinals starter Steven Matz allowed in six innings.

Gomes stays hot

Catcher Yan Gomes was the only Cubs player to log multiple hits. He is on an eight-game hitting streak and has gone 9-for-26 (.346) with five doubles and a home run during that time. That’s more doubles than he had hit all season before this stretch (four), although he also had a two-triple game July 20 against the Cardinals.