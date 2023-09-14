TikTokker @karencassssss is a master class in channeling teacher personas. We’ve written about her portrayal of the hallway teacher on the first day of school. She also does a flawless “different types of teachers when the announcements come on” in this one.

Today, we are examining this persona:

The teacher who always pops into your doorway.

Now, on first read, you might not think you know what I’m talking about.

But I guarantee you: Either you do this or you know exactly which teachers at your school do this.

Take a look.

See what I mean?

The comment section

The commenters weighing in were ready with their flowers. If they weren’t lauding her performance, they were adding unbelievably accurate details from their own experience.

Always.

Before email encryption, there were doorway folders.

We all are, Justine.

A patronizing guffaw, I would call it. Perfection.

What were her pretend conversations about?

One commenter was in the dark on what teachers would be trying to say to each other in any of these conversations.

Don’t worry, kates. I was born for this.

“Hey, girl. They sent it.”

“Bonus announcements are up, baby.”

“Check your email.”

“I just sent you a screenshot of an unhinged parent email with names removed and funny annotations I added.”

“It’s a no-go.”

“I tried asking if we could leave early since our afternoon classes are all at the UIL competition and got denied.”

“Did you hear? … OK, I’m not the only one.”

“Bonkers Barbara is applying for the open AP position.”

“It’s time.”

“Though neither of us wants to, it’s time to switch classes.”

