With summer fast approaching, it’s time to think about booking that camping trip. Although to take a camping trip you’ll need all the right equipment. ALDI’s got us covered in that department.

ALDI’s latest Special Buys Camping sale is back again, and it’s taking place on Saturday, September 16.

Highlights include a portable fridge freezer for $599 and one of those handy bug zappers for just $19.99.

Most importantly, however, there is the ALDI favourite instant set-up tent on offer. Setting up a tent is one of the most arduous tasks in camping, so sign me up for one that does all the work. The tent holds up to six people, is insect-resistant and costs just $169.

The sale also covers a range of camping accessories such as fans, camp chairs, generators and rainproof clothing.

What’s on offer in ALDI’s 2023 camping sale?

Image: ALDI

Here are some of the products on offer in ALDI’s upcoming Special Buys sale:

Instant Up 6 Person Tent – $169

Deluxe Camping Chair – $79.99

Queen Air Bed 240V – $69.99

Camping High Chair – $49.99

Camping Activity Pod – $49.99

75L Dualzone Portable Fridge Freeze – $599

Takeaway Containers 15pk – $4.99

Large Collapsible Accessories (Laundry Basket, Bucket or Tub) – $19.99 ea

Canvas Storage Bags – $19.99

Deluxe Picnic Rug 2.2m – $29.99

Light with Bug Zapper – $19.99

Rechargeable Bug Zapper – $49.99

LED Light Bar – $49.99

3-in-1 Camping Light – $14.99

2-in-1 Worklight and Headlamp – $14.99

Camp Rope 40m – $9.99

Camping Accessories (Hatchet with hammer, 3m Mesh Floor Mat or 3.65m Heavy Duty Tarp) – $24.99 ea

Tarp Pole or Spreader Bar – $12.99 ea

Now, if you’ve ever shopped in an ALDI sale before, you’ll know that stock runs out fast. It’s the quick or the dead out there, so make sure you come prepared.

If you want to plan ahead, you can see all the items and images on ALDI’s Special Buys page here. You should also check out the product delays page to see if any items will be missing at your local store.

Best of luck, shoppers. Here’s hoping you come away with everything you need for your next camping holiday.

This article has been updated with additional information.

