





On a night when fight fans are focused on the UFC as well as the Nick Diaz vs. Jake Paul fight, Major League Baseball fans got to witness players square off on the diamond.

The Guardians’ José Ramírez traded blows with the White Sox’ Tim Anderson after the two exchanged words at second base during Saturday night’s tilt between the AL Central foes.

After landing several clean shots on Ramírez at the start of the fight, the Guardians infielder connected with a devastating right hook that sent Anderson down to the dirt.

José Ramírez and Tim Anderson got in a fight in Guardians-White Sox 😯 (via @NBCSWhiteSox) pic.twitter.com/Hg83LD3RJH — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 6, 2023

The fight erupted in the sixth inning, with Chicago leading 5-1, after Ramírez laced a ball down the right field line resulting in an RBI double. Ramírez slid into second base, where he beat the outfield throw.

Ramírez apparently took issue with how Anderson tagged him in the head area, and the two began exchanging words and pointing fingers. Separating from the umpires, the two dropped their gloves and squared up like combatants seen in a ring. Both benches cleared which resulted in a lengthy skirmish with plenty of pushing and shoving before things were finally cleared after a 14-minute delay.

After the fight, Ramírez, Anderson, Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase and third base coach Mike Sarbaugh and both teams’ managers were ejected.







