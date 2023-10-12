The Department of Energy headquarters. | Francis Chung/POLITICO

Quantum computing is still for the most part highly theoretical — to hear veterans of the field tell it , it could be decades away from practical use — but that might make it even more of a pressing policy issue now.

A report published Tuesday by the Center For Data Innovation think tank urges the government to reauthorize and fund the 2018 Quantum Initiative Act, warning the U.S. risks losing ground in its global leadership in the field without it. That bill directed more than $1.2 billion to strengthen quantum research, and launched the National Quantum Coordination Office and National Quantum Initiative Advisory Committee to coordinate and assess the government’s efforts.

“From the angle of how the United States compares to its allies and adversaries, surprisingly, a lot of other countries are doing really ambitious initiatives,” Hodan Omaar, the author of the center’s report, told me last week, citing the European Union’s €1 billion Quantum Technologies Flagship program and the United Kingdom’s National Quantum Technologies Programme .

Like in most other areas of computer technology, the wealth and brainpower of Silicon Valley gives America a major leg up when it comes to quantum. But the technology is so complicated, and the transformations it might promise are still so far in the future, that the tech world and Washington alike are concerned with getting it right — and establishing American dominance — now, before scrappier or more determined actors (i.e., China) challenge the status quo.

Omaar’s report makes 10 explicit recommendations for Congress if it reauthorizes NQIA, including appropriating at least $525 million annually for it, funding quantum “moonshot” collaborations with allied nations, and boosting education to develop a quantum workforce.

But in addition to being a straightforward piece of advocacy, Omaar’s report is also a helpfully comprehensive guide to where America is on quantum policy and how we got here. She traces the field back to the National Science Foundation’s first workshop on the subject in 1999, which provided what is one of the best definitions of the field: The investigation of “how certain fundamental laws of physics discovered earlier in this century can be harnessed to dramatically improve the acquisition, transmission, and processing of information.”

By 2018, when former President Trump signed the NQIA into law, scientific and political developments had turned a research curio into something for which the federal government was willing to, well… authorize $1.2 billion in taxpayer money. Demonstrations of quantum supremacy — the ability of a quantum computer to solve a mathematical problem a traditional computer can’t — by Google and the University of Science and Technology of China were right around the corner, and concerns over China’s ability to use quantum systems to break cryptography grew to match the overall hawkish geopolitical climate.

Omaar and her peers are concerned that the political will to fund quantum has waned since then, and they’re not alone. A Republican staffer for the House Science, Space and Technology Committee Research and Technology Subcommittee said during a recent webinar that although the funding authorized via last year’s CHIPS and Science Act will continue to power quantum R&D, she doubts any legislation will mandate spending. (Like the rest of the research priorities in last year’s bill, quantum still has not been funded to the authorized level .)

Which invites the question: What does that spending actually do? Much of it goes to boosting interdisciplinary research, which is especially important in a nascent field that combines such disparate elements as computer science, experimental physics, and cryogenics. The Oak Ridge National Laboratory, for example, boasts state-of-the-art quantum equipment, but the amount of time available to use it falls woefully short of researcher demand. A 2021 Department of Energy report noted that “access to comparable facilities is more extensive in other countries, especially in Europe,” and “supporting resources such as the number of staff scientists available to assist both university and industrial users of these complex facilities are more extensive outside the U.S.”

Omaar says she’s bullish on quantum’s commercial applications despite the very early stage of its development — and furthermore, that the U.S. needs to give them a boost, writing in her report that “U.S. policy is not sufficiently focused on supporting nearterm quantum applications” contra countries like the U.K. and Canada.

“To get to the point that we’re building these very large and very powerful systems, you need private sector buy-in to create a cycle of investment,” Omaar said. “There’s been much more of a recognition of the need to focus on commercializable quantum applications, and so I really hope to see that in the next generation, and I think we will.” (More on that in tomorrow’s DFD when I interview Alan Baratz, CEO of the commercial quantum company D-Wave , for the next installment of The Future In 5 Questions.)

Thierry Breton, the European Union's internal market commissioner.

Elon Musk isn’t the only social media mogul in hot water for how his platform has handled posts showing the violence in Israel and Gaza.

European Commissioner Thierry Bretton sent letters to both Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew today asking them to respond within 24 hours with information about how they plan to clean up violent and false content about the war, and protect young users on their platforms, as POLITICO’s Clothilde Goujard reported (and here for Pro subscribers on the TikTok letter). Zuckerberg was also specifically asked to note how he’ll stop the spread of potentially harmful AI-generated content.

The move follows a similar warning to Musk, who could face fines from the EU of up to six percent of the company’s revenue due to Hamas content posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Social media platforms are required to remove illegal content like incitement or terrorist propaganda under Europe’s Digital Services Act.

A Meta spokesperson responded to Breton’s request by saying the company is “working around the clock to keep our platforms safe, take action on content that violates our policies or local law, and coordinate with third-party fact-checkers in the region to limit the spread of misinformation.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.).

A bipartisan group of senators is hoping to crack down on unauthorized AI-generated deepfakes that are shaking up Hollywood and the music industry.

Sens. Chris Coons (D-Del.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) released a draft of the “NO FAKES Act” this morning, which would establish clearer legal guidelines and liability for the creation of unauthorized digital likenesses, such as this year’s fake Drake single or a Tom Hanks dental ad .

“This legislation is a good first step in protecting our creative community, preventing AI models from stealing someone’s NIL, and ensuring that those rights are given primary consideration under the law,” Blackburn said in a statement.

(It’s worth noting that some artists have swerved in the other direction, embracing generative AI: Grimes, for example, announced earlier this year that she’d split royalties 50/50 with anyone who made a hit using a simulacrum of her voice, although the various efforts haven’t quite cracked the charts yet.)





