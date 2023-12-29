Avoid: Skinny jeans.

Embrace: Straight leg, relaxed jeans.

We are referring specifically to jeggings or jeans that look like they could be peeled off a guy’s legs. When your jeans leave you with no room to breathe not only is comfort sacrificed, but they are also reminiscent of what dominated jeans shelves about 10 years ago. Instead, opt for a slim or straight relaxed fit throughout the leg that gives some space, allowing for a more stylish silhouette. I like a slight taper as long as there is room throughout. You want to wear your jeans and not have them wear you.

Avoid: Pointy Chelsea boots.

Embrace: Durable slip-on boots

About seven years ago you couldn’t walk anywhere without seeing a pointed Chelsea boot (often paired with skinny jeans!). This is a timeless style, but in the current relaxed and easy-going fashion climate, they may appear a bit too refined and posh. Instead, consider trying a rounder slip-on Chelsea boot, such as a Blundstone, which has experienced a fashion resurgence in the past few years. These versatile boots pair well with relaxed and straight-leg jeans or trousers, not to mention, they will be more durable in inclement weather.

Avoid: Leather biker jackets.

Embrace: Bomber jackets

Disclaimer: A leather biker jacket is undeniably timeless. However, bikers have become too commonplace—a far cry from the edgy, iconic styles of the Ramones or Marlon Brando. We’re not suggesting donating it, but perhaps retiring it for a while. Instead, try a versatile, leather bomber jacket. A stylish bomber carries the same timeless essence as a biker jacket but exudes a more mature and refined aesthetic that effortlessly complements any outfit—and is just as cool. Rooted in military history (as is most menswear) a bomber jacket makes for a utilitarian, compelling alternative to the over-saturated biker jacket.

Avoid: Stiff suit blazer with padding.

Embrace: Unstructured jacket with texture

A tailored blazer is a crucial building block in a guy’s wardrobe and its fit and versatility are key for any situation that requires tailoring. A stiff, padded, and lined blazer gives the impression that you simply separated a suit jacket to pair with jeans and chinos. Instead, opt for an unlined and unstructured blazer. They are refined, no fuss, and mold to your body better, pairing well with everything from wool flannel trousers to chinos to jeans. Bonus points if it has some texture and scrunch, not a straight, sheeny matte finish. Extra bonus points if it is double—breasted.

Avoid: Lots of Jewelry.

Embrace: One of each type.

With accessories, less is usually more, and for most men, that principle especially applies to jewelry. While figures like Keith Richards and Johnny Depp can effortlessly pull off wearing enough bracelets and rings to circle the earth, that is part of their unique brand (again, authenticity is key). For most guys, I recommend following the “one of each” rule: one bracelet, one ring, and one necklace. These accessories should serve as an extra 10 percent that adds character, personality, and originality to your look without overpowering it.

Avoid: Shackets.

Embrace: A chore jacket

Don’t get me wrong, I do like an open overshirt. A chore jacket, however, has become a quintessential piece in any man’s wardrobe, and it certainly deserves to be. The iconic French chore jacket, usually dyed in an indigo blue but available in many colors, features a utilitarian design that seamlessly complements any outfit, imparting an air of tailored ease. Its numerous pockets add practicality, and the silhouette is celebrated for its simplicity, durability, and historical charm. A chore jacket is the perfect middle ground when a blazer is too tailored, and a shirt jacket is too casual. Wear them all day, every day.

Avoid: V-neck sweaters.

Embrace: Cardigan sweaters.

Crewnecks have dominated fashion trends in recent years, with V-necks sometimes appearing a bit stuffy when layered over a collared shirt and sloppy with a T-shirt underneath. Enter the cardigan sweater. Despite their cyclical resurgence, cardigans maintain an enduring style and deserve recognition as a timeless menswear essential. What sets cardigans apart is their versatility—looking equally stylish with a T-shirt as they do with an Oxford shirt paired with a knit tie.

Avoid: Pique polo shirts.

Embrace: Knit polo shirts.

Save the pique polo shirt for golf courses and beaches. The knit polo shirt, combining the comfort of a knit sweater with the silhouette of a polo and cutaway collar, has been a staple in the stylish man’s wardrobe for years. Drawing inspiration from the enduring vintage aesthetics of the 50s and 60s, knit polos effortlessly blend cool sophistication with timeless appeal. Pair one with a blazer for a chic, dressed-up appearance, or wear casually with shorts or jeans; it all works. Start with a solid color as the texture and collar make a statement on their own, then consider variations or piping for added character.

Avoid: Ornately patterned dress shirt.

Embrace: A simple, chambray shirt.

Dress shirts are a wardrobe necessity, but excessive patterns like paisley or diamonds are an eyesore. (Faint stripes and plaids, however, are tasteful and timeless.) A simple chambray shirt exudes an effortless chic that complements a knit tie as easily as it works with casual denim. It is a simple, yet versatile choice, making it the perfect go-to collared shirt in your wardrobe. Less is often more.

Avoid: Monk-strap shoes.

Embrace: Round-toe loafers

Monk straps have a timeless appeal; however, in the current trend cycle, their buckled strap appearance might seem a bit too ornate and regal. Consider opting for leather loafers, but not just any ordinary pair. A rounder toe and chunkier sole provide a more robust and casual vibe. My favorite way to wear them is with white socks and light-wash jeans, yet their versatility shines as they effortlessly complement tailoring or virtually anything else.

