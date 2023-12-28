It’s the end of the year at last, which means it’s time to finally catch up on everything you missed in the last twelve months before finalizing your Best of 2023 lists. We had blockbusters from old masters like Killers of the Flower Moon and Napoleon, action-heavy crowd-pleasers in John Wick: Chapter 4 and Godzilla Minus One, a new Hunger Games, a new Mission: Impossible, and a biopic about the man who created the atom bomb that blew audiences away.

These are all pretty great films, but what about the stuff that isn’t all over everyone’s best-of-the-year lists? Here, we’re highlighting ten movies that are either underseen, underrepresented, or unloved from this year, and explaining why they deserve a second chance before year’s end. From atmospheric Cornish horror to corny fantasy, an obscure ghost story and a riveting courtroom drama, these are the underrated movies from 2023 that are better than everyone thinks they are. If you’re already sick of all these other websites going on and on about the same 15 movies, this is the list for you, and we guarantee you’ll find something you like—or we’ll shut ourselves up forever inside the Skinamarink house.

The 10 Most Underrated Films of 2023 From underseen to unloved, these are the movies from 2023 that deserve another chance. Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky

