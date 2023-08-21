They often come with health claims, too, which need to be taken with a pinch of salt. Also, while some come with accurate indicators telling you when it’s time to change your filter, with others it’s a bit of a guessing game.

Not only do they make for a refreshing glass of water, but filtered water is favoured by coffee experts and used to fill up espresso coffee machines, bean to cup coffee machines and pod coffee machines. Tea-lovers needn’t feel neglected as filling your kettle with filtered water can reduce nasty limescale build up.

We tested a wide range of jugs against criteria including cost, ease of use, taste and environmental credentials to find the best water jugs to buy.

How to choose the best water filter jug

Capacity: the capacity of the jug you need depends on a couple of factors. Before making a purchase, think about how much you drink in a day and how many people in your household are going to use the water filter jug. There are no hard and fast rules about what size water filter jug you should buy, but see below for general guidance.

One – two-litres: for one – two people

Two-litres+: for families, those who drink lots or if you don’t want to keep refilling the jug throughout the day

the capacity of the jug you need depends on a couple of factors. Before making a purchase, think about how much you drink in a day and how many people in your household are going to use the water filter jug. There are no hard and fast rules about what size water filter jug you should buy, but see below for general guidance. One – two-litres: for one – two people Two-litres+: for families, those who drink lots or if you don’t want to keep refilling the jug throughout the day Size: if you plan on keeping your water filter jug in the fridge, check the dimensions of your chosen jug before buying to ensure that it’ll fit comfortably in or on the shelves.

How often should you change the filter on your water filter jug?

The answer to this question very much depends on the brand and model of your water filter jug. It also depends on how often you’re using it. Some water filters come with indicators to let you know it’s time to change it, which is useful. But, all new water filters will let you know how long the filter is supposed to last, this is typically displayed in months and filters can last anywhere from two to six months.

If you can’t remember when you last changed your filter, look out for these signs that the filter needs replacing:

Water smells odd

Water tastes metallic

Water is filtering slower than usual

Best water filter jugs to buy in 2023

BRITA Style water filter jug

Best all-round water filter jug

Pros:

Simple and accurate filter indicator

Sleek looks

Easy to use

Cons:

Small reservoir

Confusing instructions

Star rating: 5/5

There’s a reason so many water jugs take BRITA filters as standard – BRITA have cornered the market, and their experience shows. The lid of this smart-looking jug is available in muted tones of blue, grey or green, the body is made of good-quality, sturdy materials, and it’s simple to use. The Style takes BRITA’s new Maxtra+ filters, which last around four weeks and cost £17.25 for three to replace.

The filter has a unique ‘traffic light’ indicator, which is removable so you can put the whole jug in the dishwasher, and it should last around five years. Each time you fill the jug, a light in the lid flashes green, orange or red, giving an accurate indication of how soon the filter will run out and giving you time to buy replacements. BRITA also runs a filter recycling scheme: head online, and you can search for your nearest participating store.

This model fits in a fridge door, but is also available in an XL 3.6-litre model if you’re looking for something larger – the reservoir of the 2.4-litre version only holds 1 litre water, so it needs fairly regular filling. With its filtered water tasting noticeably softer, this is a great all-rounder.

Specifications

Capacity: 2.4l

Fits in fridge door: yes

Dishwasher safe: yes

Filter indicator: yes

Available from:

ZeroWater 7-cup pitcher

Best water filter jug for silky-smooth water

Pros:

Very smooth water

Removes nearly all dissolvable solids

Great value

Cons:

Quite heavy

Variable filter life

Smaller reservoir

Star rating: 3.5/5

On a practical level, this jug is sound: good-looking, easy to fill and pour, with a generous 1.7-litre capacity that fits in a fridge door (a 12-cup model, with a handy pouring tap at the bottom, is also available) There’s also the option to pour water even when the filter is in use, which is useful as it’s quite slow – although it’s also a little top-heavy when there’s water in the tank. But it’s in its unique filtering system that this behemoth really steps up to the mark.

A five-layer filter promises to remove ‘virtually all dissolved solids,’ including lead. Whether that’s strictly necessary is up for debate, as dissolved solids can include naturally occurring minerals such as calcium. But using the TDS (total dissolved solids) meter included in the box to prove your water has a zero reading is satisfying, and tap water is noticeably much softer and smoother after filtering.

Uniquely, the life of the filter depends on how many solids are in your local tap water to begin with – when the reading on the TDS meter rises to 006, it’s time to buy a new filter, for just under £20. A typical reading in the UK is 51-200, so the jug will give you 95-150 litres of water.

Overall, whether this jug is for you rather depends on whether you’re sold on its solids-removing system or are looking for super-soft water – in which case it undeniably works a charm.

Specifications

Capacity: 1.7l

Fits in fridge door: yes

Dishwasher safe: no

Filter indicator: yes, in the form of a TDS meter

Available from:

Argos Home water filter jug

Best value water filter jug

Pros:

Fantastic value

Takes BRITA cartridges

Easy to fill

Cons:

Slow filtering

Basic design

Star rating: 4/5

This is a brilliant basic water jug, and for the price, it’s astonishing that it includes an indicator to tell you when to change your filter. Taking both BRITA Maxtra or own-brand filters, which are a bargain at £10 for three (we also tried it with a Maxtra+ filter and it worked), it’s a simple but sturdy model. The parts are easy to remove and there’s a handy tab to make sure the filter tank doesn’t come out with the lid when you remove it. It pours smoothly, isn’t too heavy, and is slim enough to fit in a fridge door.

Although it can hold 1.25 litres in total, the tank is a little on the small side, and it’s quite slow to filter, but these are small niggles at such a reasonable price. Using Argos own-brand filters, we couldn’t really taste any difference between filtered water and tap, but there’s always the option of choosing slightly pricier BRITA filters, which result in a marked taste difference, and those also have the advantage of being recyclable.

Specifications

Capacity: 1.25l

Fits in fridge door: yes

Dishwasher safe: yes

Filter indicator: yes

Wanda Carafe

Best water filter jug for the environment

Pros:

Looks great

Filter is biodegradable

No plastic

Cons:

Filter less effective

Slow filtering

Expensive filters

Star rating: 4.5/5

This elegant, hand-made glass carafe comes with a charcoal bamboo filter that promises to remove taste and odours from tap water. It also adds a few minerals (including calcium, magnesium and potassium), and is better for the environment than using plastic filters, which aren’t always recyclable.

To use the bamboo filter, simply rinse it, add it to the jug, then fill with water. Filtering takes an hour – so this isn’t the best choice for anyone who wants their filtered water in a hurry – and the bamboo lasts a month, with a quick refresh in boiling water required after a fortnight. Once you’re done, the filter can be crushed and fed to plants, and replacements cost a smidgen under £10.

An undoubtedly attractive option, it fits comfortably in the door of a fridge, is dishwasher-safe (apart from the lid, which requires hand-washing) and holds 1.4 litres of water at a time. The relatively thin glass means it’s not ideal for anyone likely to bash it on the fridge door on its way in or out, but as long as it stays intact, it’ll look fantastic.

Specifications

Capacity: 1.4l

Fits in fridge door: yes

Dishwasher safe: yes, apart from the lid

Filter indicator: no

pH REPLENISH glass alkaline water pitcher

Best water filter jug for multi-tasking

Pros:

Biodegradable filter

Long-lasting

Good looks

Travel pouch included

Cons:

Doesn’t fit in all fridge doors

Need to buy test strips separately to check pH

Star rating: 4.5/5

The pH REPLENISH jug, which raises the pH of tap and bottled water from around 6.5-7.5 to 9+, comes with a leaflet explaining the health benefits of drinking alkaline water. From warding off inflammation to creating a hostile environment for cancer cells, the claims are bold – and to date, not backed up by robust science.

The PH can be tested using drops bought separately. But even if you’re not convinced you need alkaline water in your life, the pH REPLENISH filter – a biodegradable pouch containing mineral balls made of eight different materials – also removes nasties including harmful bacteria, lead, aluminium and chlorine, as well as adding iron, zinc and calcium. Each filter lasts for an average of 106 days (replacements are around £24 for three, making them fairly good value), and they produce tap water that’s noticeably smoother with less of a tang.

As well as being easy to use – simply soak the pouch for six minutes before putting it inside the infuser – this is a good-looking and sturdy glass jug that can also be used for making fruit-infused and chilled water or, without the infuser, as a wine carafe. So even if you’re not sold on all the health claims, this is a pretty attractive option.

Specifications

Capacity: 1l

Fits in fridge door: no

Dishwasher safe: yes

Filter indicator: no

Available from:

Amazon (£38)

BWT Penguin 2.7l water filter jug

Best water filter jug to match your kitchen

Pros:

Comes in a variety of colours

Sturdy

Enriches water with magnesium

Cons:

Short filter life

Opaque reservoir

Star rating: 4/5

Most water jugs come in shades of white and blue, but the Best Water Penguin comes in five different shades, including orange and aubergine, to suit your kitchen. With a capacity of 1.5 litres of filtered water and a nice large reservoir (meaning you won’t have to fill it up too often), this model is still slim enough to fit into a fridge door.

If you choose a coloured lid, you’ll have to wash it regularly to avoid limescale build-up, and it can’t be thrown into the dishwasher along with the body of the jug, thanks to an electronic indicator which tells you when to replace your filter in either litres or weeks. A springed lid that flips down as you fill the jug is handy, but quite small, and it can be tricky to get on and off, so this jug might not be suitable for frail hands.

The ‘patented magnesium technology’ of Best Water’s filters claims to enrich tap water with minerals, remove lead and copper, and give water an almost neutral pH – water tasted noticeably smoother after use. Filters don’t last very long, though – only four weeks – with a three-month supply costing £12.99.

Specifications

Capacity: 2.7l

Fits in fridge door: yes

Dishwasher safe: yes, apart from the lid

Filter indicator: yes

Available from:

Amazon (£41.44, jug + 12 filters)

Aquaphor Onyx water filter jug

Best water filter jug for accurate filter changes

Pros:

Attractive design

Good value

Large capacity

Cons:

Too big for a fridge door

Bulky

Filter requires soaking before use

Star rating: 4.5/5

Retailing at around £22, this jug is great value for money. Unlike many plastic water jugs, which tend to look a little clunky, this model has a classic rounded design, making it one of the best-looking jugs we tested.

We especially liked the unique filter indicator – while most are electronic, meaning the batteries will eventually run out, this has an analogue indicator triggered by opening the lid. Set it to zero when you attach a new filter, and it will click upwards each time you fill the jug, quantifying your actual use rather than indicating how long the filter has been in place. It’s simple, but clever.

It would have been nice to be able to see inside the reservoir to see how water filtering is coming along, but as the jug is larger than most, you won’t need to refill it quite so often – although that also means it won’t fit in an average fridge door. The filter removes irons and heavy metals, as well as adding magnesium, and water is noticeably smoother.

Specifications

Capacity: 4.2l

Fits in fridge door: no

Dishwasher safe: yes, apart from the lid

Filter indicator: yes

Available from:

BRITA Flow

Best water filter jug for heavy users

Pros:

Great value

Large capacity

Recyclable filters

Cons:

Bulky and heavy

Confusing instructions

Star rating: 5/5

This tank version of the classic BRITA Style jug holds an impressive 8.2 litres, making it ideal for any fans of BRITA’s jugs who are fed up with regular refills. A tap at the bottom pours smoothly, and locks into place so you don’t have to hold it down. In muted tones of blue and white, it looks sleek, and is perfect for perching on your kitchen counter – or inside a fridge if you have room – with a sliding panel for easy filling.

If your attempts to grapple with the instruction leaflet (which for some reason is designed like a giant, unwieldy road map) are unsuccessful, fitting the filter is fairly intuitive: instructions for prepping it are printed on the packet, and it’s very easy to install. Although this tank wouldn’t be suitable for frail users, it’s ideal if your household uses a lot of filtered water.

Specifications

Capacity: 8.2l

Fits in fridge door: no

Dishwasher safe: yes, apart from lid

Filter indicator: yes

Available from:

Argos (£55)

Robert Dyas (£59.99)

Aarke Purifier

Best for stylish good looks with great-tasting water

Pros:

Superb quality

Stylish

Excellent water taste

Cons:

Heavy

Does not fit in the fridge door

Star rating: 5/5

There is no denying that the Aarke Purifier is a good-looking water filter jug. The jug and handle are glass, and the lid, filter and reservoir are high-quality stainless steel; the jug resembles a cafetière rather than a water filter. We particularly like the firm rubber seal inside the lid, which prevents leakage when pouring, and the detachable black rubber bumper on the base of the jug, which means it sits firmly on the worktop or a fridge shelf. Unfortunately, the size means it may not fit inside the fridge door.

Sustainability ranks high with this Swedish-designed water filter; there is no plastic anywhere, and the stainless-steel filter can be used repeatedly, with the granules reducing limescale, heavy metals and chlorine. There was a distinct difference in taste after filtering, with the water sparklingly clear with a soft, rounded taste. There is a dial in the lid that acts as a reminder to change the granules, which last up to 120 litres.

We also love that the whole jug is dishwasher-safe. We did notice that the materials make this a little heavy when filled, but otherwise, this is a superb water filter.

Specifications

Capacity: filter 1.8 litres, total volume 2.4 litres

Fits in fridge door: no

Dishwasher-safe: yes

Filter indicator: dial in the lid

BPA-free: yes

Available from:

Tapp Water Pitcher Pro

Best for instant filtration

Pros:

Easy to assemble and use

Filters 80+ substances

Cons:

Instructions only on an app

Star rating: 4.5/5

Water filters do not come much easier to use than the Tapp Water Pitcher Pro. The 31cm tall, sturdy glass carafe comes in a recyclable box and packaging. A tube attachment for faster pouring and an activated carbon fibre filter are also included.

Simply rinse the filter under running water for 60 seconds, pop it into the lid of the carafe, fill it with tap water, and away you go. We didn’t, however, like the lack of an instruction booklet (save for a few notes on the box), and needed an app to access one.

The Pitcher Pro is an instant filtration water filter, so it filters as you pour and delivers water that has not been standing in a jug, but is freshly cleaned. We very much enjoyed the soft, odourless taste of the water after the three-stage microfiltration technology removed the chlorine, limescale, heavy metals, microplastics and up to 80 other organisms without removing any healthy minerals.

The filter needs to be replaced every three months and is not reusable. Other than this, we liked the simplicity of and excellent-tasting water from the Pitcher Pro.

Specifications:

Capacity: 1.45 litres

Fits in fridge door: yes

Dishwasher-safe: glass and lid

Filter indicator: on an app

BPA-free: n/a

Available from:

Amazon (£39.20)

Laica filter bottle

Best for speedy instant filtration

Pros:

Quick

Instant filtration

Budget price

Cons:

Small capacity

Awkward to get the top on

Star rating: 5/5

The Laica filter bottle is the smallest water filter on the test at 1.1 litres, but it delivers on its promises of fast, instant filtration. So, no more waiting for the water to make its way through to a jug – just fill it directly from the tap, screw the top back on, and away you go. We love the simplicity of the tall 31cm glass carafe, which sits neatly inside a fridge door, or is pretty enough to put directly on the table.

The neat screw-top housing holds the small Fast Disk carbon filter, and, in the lid, there’s a hygienic closure that snaps shut firmly, plus an indicator to remind you to change the filter every month (or 120 litres). Screwing the top back on tightly is essential for an even flow when pouring; we did struggle a little with this, but after a few goes, it became easier and the water flowed quickly and evenly.

After filtering, the taste of the water was still a little chalky from limescale, but had lost any metallic flavours and was odourless. For the price and convenience, this simple yet stylish water filter is both convenient and a bargain.

Specifications:

Capacity: filter 1.1 litres

Fits in fridge door: yes

Dishwasher-safe: yes

Filter indicator: dial in the lid

BPA-free: yes

Available from:

Larq Pitcher Pure Vis

Best for two-stage filtration and purification

Pros:

Double filtration and purification

Rechargeable filtration light

Large capacity

Cons:

Star rating: 5/5

The Larq Pitcher Pure Vis water filter is impressive. The quality of the build is superb, with a large glass jug, easy to hold handle and stylish, screw-on reservoir that holds the advanced filter. With a unique two-stage filtration process, the set-up does require a little reading.

The first filtration involves water passing through a plant-based cartridge in the reservoir to remove contaminants. Then, as you fill it with tap water through the flap in the lid, the patented PureVis UV-C LED blue light illuminates to reduce bacteria in the water. Plus, the light automatically cleans the water in the jug every six hours for 60 seconds, making the jug self-cleaning.

This super-efficient, high-tech water filter produces delicious-tasting, clear, clean, soft water. The filter will last an astonishing 230 litres, higher than many other filters. Is it worth the money? We think so for the quality of water and a stylish-looking jug to sit on any kitchen counter or table.

Specifications:

Capacity: 1.9 litres

Fits in fridge door: yes

Dishwasher-safe: self-cleaning

Filter indicator: in app

BPA-free: yes

Available from:

Amazon (£168)

Phox wave

Best for high eco credentials

Pros:

Refillable cartridge

Choice of filter purpose

Letterbox subscription

British made

Cons:

Caution when inserting the cartridge

Star rating: 5/5

The British-made Phox Wave is the latest water filter jug from this young, inventive, sustainable company, based near Glasgow. Its eco-credentials are impeccable, thanks to its policy of sourcing as much of its manufacturing, packaging, design and distribution within a 50-mile radius of its office in Glasgow as possible.

The water filter jug looks good and is made of BPA- and phthalate-free plastic with a stainless steel handle. It is lightweight, despite being able to hold up to 2.8 litres, and will fit into most refrigerator doors. The filter is refillable, and two types of filter are available, for either clean water or alkaline. Each lasts up to 45 days (or 200 litres), which we feel is impressive. We did find that fitting the filter into the reservoir is a little tricky – we even dropped it twice, losing some of the granules in the process. We tested the clean filter and were delighted with the soft, clean, lovely mouthfeel of the water it produced – it was easily one of the best on our test.

Specifications:

Capacity: 2.8 litres

Fits in fridge door: yes

Dishwasher-safe: yes

Filter indicator: in app

BPA-free: yes

Available from:

John Lewis (£40)

Amazon (£39.99)

How we tested water filter jugs

We tested a representative sample of water filter jugs and scored them against the following criteria.

Filters

We looked at whether filters were easy to use, recyclable or biodegradable, how easy they were to buy, and how expensive they were to replace.

Taste

We compared filtered water against tap water in a hard-water area to see if there was a noticeable difference. We also looked into any health claims made about each jug’s filtering capabilities.

Quality

We judged how attractive the jugs were, how sturdy and durable, and their environmental impact, as well as testing them for leaks.

Ease of use

We tested practical elements such as removal of the lid and reservoir, pouring, lifting, and filling each jug to make sure there weren’t any fiddly or tricky parts. If the jug came with an indicator, we checked it was accurate and easy to use.

Cleaning

We looked at how easy the jug would be to clean – does it have an indicator that needs to be removed? Will it show up limescale? Are the removable parts tricky to separate?

